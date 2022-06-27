Manchester school board members on Monday approved a two-year agreement with the city teachers union that includes salary increases, one-time retention bonuses and added instructional time during the school year.
The agreement passed on a voice vote, with no discussion. The contract will now head to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for a vote next month.
The tentative agreement would kick in July 1 and run through June 30, 2024.
The agreement increases the teacher hiring rate to $42,435, with all certified teachers starting at Step 1 at $41,000 plus a 3.5% hiring bonus for a total annual wage of $42,435. In the second year the base salary increases to $43,495, including the 3.5% hiring bonus.
The contract also uses ESSER funds to provide one-time retention bonuses between $2,000 and $3,000 in FY’23. The bonuses would be reduced to between $1,250 and $1,500 in FY’24.
The agreement contains changes in health insurance benefits expected to result in $540,000 in district-wide savings.
The estimated cost to the school district is pegged at $4,463,345 in school year 2023 and $4,273,970 in school year 2024, for a total cost of $8,737,315 over the two-year term of the deal.
Supporters of the tentative agreement say the new pay rates will help the Manchester School District (MSD) be more competitive in the tough labor market for new teachers.
“This contract shows the depth of collaboration that MEA and MSD have,” Manchester Education Association President Sue Hannan said.
“Both parties had the same goals in creating a competitive salary scale that would attract and retain quality educators, and we believe that we achieved that goal given the parameters we faced. We are very proud that we were able to create an agreement that significantly improves language in the collective bargaining agreement, while meeting the goals of both the MEA and the BOSC (Board of School Committee). This contract provides a platform to allow educators to be agents of change in education.”
Hannan said recognizing that city teachers “kept the doors to all schools open over the past two years” was important to both sides as talks progressed.
The contract contains language addressing issues with the number of sick days teachers have taken in the Manchester school district in recent years.
“Excessive teacher absences impair the continuity of instruction and degrade the overall quality of the education the students of the district receive,” the contract states.
“The district and the association hereby pledge their joint commitment to reducing excessive absenteeism.”
School administrators and MEA officials have agreed to develop joint messaging to teachers no later than Aug. 1, 2022, reflecting that effective teaching requires continuity of instruction and the elimination of excessive absenteeism is a “shared goal.”
Both parties will review reductions in sick leave from Sept. 1, 2022, through March 15, 2023. If a minimum of a 5% reduction in routine sick leave (non-Family Medical Leave Act etc.) as compared to the same period in the prior school year is achieved, then both sides will continue efforts to reduce excessive absenteeism through messaging during FY’24.
“If the routine sick leave use does not drop by a minimum of 5% as set forth above, the district shall have the right to reopen the contract relative to cost items and sick leave,” the agreement states. “Given the importance of minimizing excessive absenteeism, it is agreed that employees deemed to have abused sick leave may be disciplined.”
The tentative agreement will extend the student instructional day by 10 minutes per day, a change equal to approximately 4 1/2 extra school days of instruction over the course of an entire school year.
The school calendar has five days-worth of extra time built into it to cover five snow days. City teachers have agreed the first three snow days will be non-instructional days, but any snow days thereafter may include remote instruction. The change will gain back two more instructional (although remote) school days (this item is weather dependent).
The contract makes permanent the student loan repayment incentive -- $60,000 per year -- that was added during the last contract. It allows entry level teachers to receive $1,000 a year for five years to be used to help repay student loans. Teachers must commit to continued employment with the Manchester School District for five years to be eligible for the incentive.
The contract includes language regarding compensation for teaching a sixth class at the high and middle schools at 1/6th per diem, at a minimum of $7,500 and a maximum of $11,000.
This gives the district the opportunity to add additional course offerings (or cover vacancies) at slightly reduced costs.