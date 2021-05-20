School board members this week supported Superintendent John Goldhardt's proposal to replace Manchester’s three traditional high schools with a newly constructed building.
Goldhardt presented his recommendation to close Central, West and Memorial high schools at a meeting Wednesday night. The plan includes expanding Manchester School of Technology by repurposing Memorial into a new Manchester Career and Technology School, and renovating most elementary schools over the next decade.
“These recommendations are not intended to be an all-or-nothing plan, nor are they intended to be the final word on the subject,” Goldhardt wrote in a memo to school board members. “This is intended to be a starting point.”
Board members who spoke at the meeting were supportive of both the plans and the district officials' efforts.
“This is the most significant plan that our district has seen in decades," Mayor Joyce Craig said. "I agree with you that this will make a dramatic impact on our students and on our entire community. This change is necessary, and I think our district cannot afford to do nothing. I really look forward to engaging our community, our parents and our students so they can provide feedback on these plans.”
Ward 1’s Julie Turner quoted a famous pop singer in alluding to the opposition the plan is likely to face.
“I believe Taylor Swift said it best when she said, ‘Haters gonna hate,’” Turner said. “I do believe we need to do better by our students. At the end of this process I am absolutely confident that Manchester will be the best choice when choosing where to educate their students.”
Goldhardt said school administrators will work on scheduling public feedback sessions in the coming weeks in wards across Manchester. After those sessions are held, a summary of suggestions and concerns will be submitted to the school board ahead of any vote.
If the Board of School Committee accepts the recommendations -- or accepts them with alterations -- the plan will go to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with budget numbers attached.
If aldermen support funding the plan, phase 1 would include purchasing property for the new high school by 2023.
Turner asked whether -- if the district builds a new high school -- students from other districts could be accepted.
“I believe we could,” Goldhardt said. “When the building is designed, we need to make sure we have a space cushion. What a wonderful problem it would be if we have lots of people knocking down our door, wanting to come.”
Ward 5’s Jeremy Dobson praised district leadership for their efforts drafting the recommendations.
“There is so much to love about this plan,” Dobson said. “You bring a lot in that we’ve already been driving toward. For me, I really think bringing something comprehensive like this forward is really 20 years in the making for this city. There are pieces we aren’t all going to agree on, but overall the direction that you’re trying to go makes a lot of sense.”
Goldhardt was asked in January to put together a list of facilities recommendations, after several board members raised concerns with a study prepared by MGT Consulting Group. That study recommended closing four elementary schools and one high school, while merging two other high schools to address declining enrollment and more than $150 million in deferred maintenance and other costs.
The average age of school buildings in the Manchester School District is approximately 70 years, Goldhardt reported, and “only so much can be done to retrofit older buildings to accommodate technology needs for today’s learners.”
According to Goldhardt, demographic data show enrollment trends in the district will decrease at least 12% over the next 10 years, with the number of families with school-age children in Manchester and statewide decreasing.
Goldhardt wrote that the purpose behind his recommendations includes making Manchester schools places where students are prepared for the future and where “excellence and equity are fully in place in every classroom, every day for every student.”
According to Goldhardt, the high school graduation rate in Manchester has steadily decreased and is presently the lowest in the state.
He called the current high school graduation requirement of the minimal 20 credits “not acceptable.”
“In fact, after the district lowered the standards for graduation credits, the graduation rate has gone down and not up,” he said.
Among Goldhardt’s recommendations:
- The single high school should be built on a property large enough to accommodate a three- to four-story building, ample parking, a football stadium, softball and baseball fields, soccer/lacrosse/field hockey field, practice/physical education field and possibly and indoor pool.
- The school must also be large enough to accommodate at least 3,500 students. The historical Abe Lincoln statue at Central would be incorporated into the design and be a prominent part of the campus.
- The new high school would be headed by one principal with six assistant principals, each of whom would have the same students for four years:
- The current Manchester School of Technology building would be repurposed as a centralized Manchester preschool;
- The Central High Practical Arts Building would be restored to become a Manchester School of the Arts, with an emphasis in theater, musical theater, technical theater, music, dance and visual arts;
- The Central High Classical Building would be used for district offices, additional learning space for Manchester School of the Arts and space for Bridge Academy and Manchester Online School;
- West High School would no longer be used by the district;
- All middle schools would operate as magnet schools, which allow children to focus on specific areas, such as the performing arts or engineering. Parkside and Southside would continue as grades 5-8 middle schools, and Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools would be remodeled and prepared for the 5-8 grade configuration. Fifth-grade students would start attending Hillside and McLaughlin by September 2022.