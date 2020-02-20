MANCHESTER -- Developing a "road map" to guide educators for the next decade, school board members voted Thursday night to accept the recommendations in a strategic plan prepared for the school district by Manchester Proud.
A motion made by Ward 1’s James Porter to accept “with gratitude the document as a powerful tool and road map” was approved 12-1. At-large member Joe Lachance was the lone "no" vote.
“It’s a tool box that we get to use any way we want,” said Porter.
Board members received a standing ovation following the vote.
Thursday night’s meeting at Manchester Memorial High School resembled a party, if not a rock concert, with attendees greeted at the door by tables with T-shirts emblazoned with the Manchester Proud logo and high school band members playing selections including "Build Me Up, Buttercup."
“Tonight is a big night for all of us,” said Manchester Proud coordinator Barry Brensinger. “To pause to smile, to enjoy the moment. Not because we have finished something. We offer this plan freely acknowledging it is incomplete. It’s a work in progress. Tonight may be grand, but it’s not a finale.”
Two years ago, business and education leaders launched a group effort to improve Manchester’s public schools and make the district more attractive to young families. Work on a strategic plan entailed a community survey; door-to-door canvassing in all 12 city wards; 23 community-based listening sessions; and 39 school-based listening sessions with teachers, families, school support staff and students.
Manchester Proud worked with Reaching Higher NH and 2Revolutions consultants to develop the plan.
Highlights of the plan, presented to school board members last month, include:
• Creating a separate Manchester Schools Foundation, independent of the district, with a board of directors that has sole authority over private funds collected by the foundation.
• Eliminating leveling, the practice of separating students into different classes based on their past performance. Critics contend it is a form of academic segregation.
• Developing magnet schools.
• Improving the school board “working culture” by adopting a “Kids First” policy, reestablishing the school board as a policy-making body and strengthening ties between the Board of School Committee and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
• Increasing school board meeting efficiency by shifting to one business meeting a month and one meeting a month with public comment.
• Reducing the number of school board members.
• Increasing term length of school board members to three or four years and staggering elections to ensure the full board is not up for election at one time.
• Removing the mayor as school board chairman.
• Giving the school board student representatives voting rights (except for personnel or HR issues).
Cost estimates associated with the plan are incomplete. One-time costs look to top $5 million, but the plan recommends hiring more teachers -- including in year two, nearly $2 million in costs in grades five through eight. The creation of several new positions adds nearly another $1 million per year to the overall cost.
The school board received the plan from Manchester Proud on Jan. 27 in draft form to allow elected officials time to share their input and questions before the presentation of the final plan.
The full plan can be viewed on Manchester Proud’s website, www.manchesterproud.org.
Ahead of Thursday’s vote, dozens of the plan’s supporters stood in front of a standing-room-only crowd in the auditorium at Memorial to voice their support for the document.
“Finally, change is coming,” said Kimiya Parker Hill, a senior at Manchester High School West. “Finally, students are the center of conversation. This is just the beginning.”
“I have to say I’m so impressed with how the process has gone,” said city resident Sean Parr. “I’ve been so impressed with how they’ve revised and how they’ve taken into consideration people’s concerns. We have a great set of school board members, and I urge you to get going on this. It’s time. We’re ready.”
“I’ve often said you cannot have a great city without having a great public school system,” said former mayor Bob Baines. “We have so much going on in our city. We need to have a school system that matches the potential of what’s going on in our city. We still have a lot of great things going on in our schools, but we need to do better. Nothing like this has ever happened in the city of Manchester. Let’s get behind this plan.”
“I support the plan,” said Superintendent Of Schools John Goldhardt. “It’s not perfect, but like Mary Poppins said, it’s practically perfect in every way.”
“It’s a testament to what hard work, dedication and collaboration looks like,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “We are all coming together for the greater good, because everyone deserves the opportunity for a better education. This was a bold initiative, and I’m very grateful for all the work that went into it.”
Ahead of Thursday’s vote, those opposing the plan made their views known both at the meeting and on social media.
Ward 9 school board member Art Beaudry cited concerns over the amount of unused space in city schools, and said he was disappointed that the plan made no mention of closing or consolidating high schools.
“Where and how are we going to fund these initiatives?” said Beaudry.
Former mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan posted on Facebook the significant advertising behind Manchester Proud is a sign “of its weakness as a plan.”
“If this really was the voice of the community it would not need so much lobbying,” wrote Sullivan in a post. “The fact is there is not one mention of parental involvement. Their plan for Manchester's education system is filled with catch phrases and buzzwords. There is little or no substance. Nothing in their plan will do anything to improve the education of our children."
Sullivan also warned she feels Manchester Proud is looking to replace elected officials.
“Manchester Proud is an unelected group of people,” wrote Sullivan on Facebook. “Little about this organization has been transparent. And yet, it has received the full backing of our new superintendent. Manchester Proud may have been well-meaning. However, this unelected body has put forward a plan that will have a significant cost to the taxpayers and control the board of school committee.
"Frankly, if the board of school committee adopts this plan, they have relinquished their power to an unelected board and should be disbanded. There is no need for the taxpayers to be on the hook for their Cadillac insurance plans or the stipends if they allow another entity to make their decisions for them.”
Former at-large school board member Rich Girard also raised concerns on social media about the plan's cost.
“What do you say about a document that wants ‘fiscal sustainability’ but proposes, by my tally $8 to $10 million in new spending, about half of which will be ongoing, and demands policy changes that will significantly increase the need for staff as enrollment continues to decline?” he said
“This document is steeped in the Common Core National Standards paradigm. It’s heavy on ‘soft skills’ and void of any real academic rigor. I say this with absolute confidence as someone whose children have been home-schooled and attended private, Catholic, charter and the city’s public schools -- if the schools follow this political document, there will be many more parents who will pull their students from the district in favor of these options.”