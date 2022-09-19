Attempts to ban books from school libraries in America are on track to rise again this school year, after reaching historic highs last year, a pair of national reports has found.

The studies, released over the weekend by the American Library Association (known as ALA) and PEN America, a nonprofit devoted to free expression, both suggest that the number of books being targeted for removal from school libraries is on track to exceed the thousands targeted last year. And both counts are likely significant underestimates.

