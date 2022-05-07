Voters in Croydon have overturned the drastic school budget cuts passed at town meeting, meaning the small Sullivan County town will keep operating its small elementary school, and there will be no tuition caps for middle and high school students educated in other towns.
After a vote at the March town meeting to slash the school budget $1.7 million to $800,000, the only way to walk the cuts back was at a special meeting, and at least 50% of the town's registered voters had to turn out -- at least 283.
Turnout for the meeting Saturday morning far surpassed that total, with 379 voters attending.
All but two voted to restore the $1.7 million budget.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
