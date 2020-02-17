NASHUA -- School officials are being warned about a significant hike in transportation costs for the upcoming school year, which is the result of a large effort to solve the school bus driver shortage.
“One of the issues we have is a national school bus driver shortage,” said David Rauseo, director of transportation for the Nashua School District.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley is proposing a transportation budget of about $8 million for fiscal year 2021, which is up about $422,000 from the current $7.6 million transportation budget.
According to Rauseo, filling the void of school bus drivers has been a challenge.
“As we go forward, you will see that First Student, who just signed a contract with their drivers, will (pay) upwards of $25 an hour, and hopefully that is going to get them to be able to recruit, to retain and get rid of the shortage,” Rauseo told the Board of Education’s budget committee. “It does absolutely come with a cost though.”
That exact cost is not quite known, as the district is currently preparing a request for proposals to go out to bid for its bus service contract for the upcoming school year.
Historically, school bus drivers in the region are being paid about $16 an hour, however those same drivers could opt to drive a transit bus or heavy truck and make more than $21 an hour, Rauseo said. To help address the pay inequity, First Student signed its first contract under the new pay scale in Providence, R.I., about a year ago, and those drivers received significant pay increases, according to Rauseo, who said this wage increase is now setting the stage for the rest of the market.
“It is a significant increase,” Sandra Ziehm, school board member, said of the school bus driver salaries.
Ziehm said she is hopeful that experienced drivers will be rewarded throughout the pay process.
Other factors may also impact the school district’s transportation budget in the coming months.
“Due to a change in state law, we will be transporting kindergarten students next year for the first time. My hope is to do that budget neutral,” said Rauseo.
The school district now operates 52 buses and 37 specialized buses, and transports about 7,500 students daily while providing more than 2 million rides per year, which includes morning and afternoon routes.
“A big part of the budget is out-of-district transportation,” said Rauseo, explaining 57 special education students attend schools in different communities, including several schools in Massachusetts.
The local school district also transports about 600 students to charter schools or Catholic schools in the city.
The transportation costs, specifically the bus contract, will have an impact on the school district’s overall budget, according to Mosley, who is proposing a district-wide operating budget of $115,231,735, which is up 2.81%, or $3.15 million over the current spending plan.
“It is certainly something that has hindered us,” Mosley said of the transportation costs.