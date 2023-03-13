School districts across New Hampshire announced cancellations and remote learning days ahead of a nor’easter expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Granite State on Tuesday.
The Manchester School District said Tuesday will be a remote learning day for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. There is no pre-kindergarten on Tuesday, and all after-school activities are canceled.
Manchester officials said remote learning technical support will be available during the day Tuesday by calling 603-413-3420 or emailing techsupport@mansd.org.
Bishop Guertin High School is closed Tuesday, while the Derry Cooperative School District will have a remote learning day.
In Hudson, town and school elections have been postponed to Tuesday, March 28 and all schools will be closed.
City officials in Manchester have declared a snow emergency that will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Any vehicle parked on the streets during the snow emergency will be towed and impounded. Vehicles parked in the downtown district are not subject to towing until after 1 a.m.
Snow Emergency parking is available at these locations across Manchester:
Vehicles that are impounded will be stored at the City’s Vehicle Impoundment Area in Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street. To recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and make a payment of $200 in cash.
Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional towing and storage charges.
The Tax Collector’s Office at Manchester City Hall will be closed Tuesday, March 14. The office is expected to resume normal business hours Wednesday, March 15.
