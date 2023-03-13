nor'easter plow

A snow plow clears the edge of Page Street in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

School districts across New Hampshire announced cancellations and remote learning days ahead of a nor’easter expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Granite State on Tuesday.

The Manchester School District said Tuesday will be a remote learning day for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. There is no pre-kindergarten on Tuesday, and all after-school activities are canceled.

