Litchfield educators are studying the current climate at local schools, including results from a survey that focused on school safety and culture.
“The feedback was very honest, and I was impressed with that,” said Mary Widman, director of curriculum and instruction for the Litchfield School District.
While there were some mixed results from staff and students, Widman said that most of the answers were positive.
When asked whether the school climate is positive and student-centered, about 46% of the students surveyed at Campbell High School agreed that it was, while 39% were neutral in their answer and 15% said it wasn’t.
About 76% of the staff at the high school who completed the survey felt there was a positive school climate, while 6% remained neutral and 17% disagreed.
School officials raised concerns about the discrepancy between the answers from staff and students.
“The neutral thing kind of concerns me,” said Christina Harrison, school board member.
Overall, 104 staff members completed the survey, along with 726 students and 332 parents. The survey was part of a Title IV grant application that required the district to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment; the survey was distributed this past December.
Other types of questions posed to students and staff included whether they felt the school buildings were welcoming and safe, and whether they thought the school offices were warm and welcoming.
At the high school, 88% of staff felt the building was safe and welcoming. At the high school, about 70% of students said they felt safe; about 23% said they were neutral, and about 7% said they did not feel safe.
“I would like that to be zero, but that is a small percentage,” Widman said of the 7% of students expressing concerns over safety.
At Griffin Memorial School, 56% of staff felt the school building was welcoming and safe. Most of the students surveyed said they felt safe. At Litchfield Middle School, 100% of the staff surveyed said they believed the school building was welcoming and safe, compared to 67% of students who felt the same and about 24% of students who were neutral.
“We have to figure this out,” Superintendent Michael Jette said of the discrepancy in answers between staff and students. In addition, he stressed the need to have more students participate in the survey in the future.
“I think it is our intent to do this annually -- it is important data,” said Jette.
Team meetings are taking place at all of the schools to review the new data, address discrepancies and correct areas that received lower scores, according to Widman.