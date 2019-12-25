SWANZEY — Major changes are being considered as part of a consolidation plan in the Monadnock Regional School District, including closing two or three elementary schools.
The district — made up of the towns of Swanzey, Fitzwilliam, Richmond, Troy, Roxbury and Gilsum — is considering building a new school in the southern end of the district, and expanding the Mount Ceasar school in Swanzey Center, said Lisa Steadman, the board chair.
The plans are still in development and the district needs voter approval to move forward.
“We’re asking voters for permission to start on architectural and engineering drawings,” Steadman said.
The plans under consideration include building a school for Troy and Fitzwilliam students, with one or both of the Fitzwilliam and Troy schools closing as a result. The Cutler Elementary school in West Swanzey would close and all students would be sent to Mount Caesar school in Swanzey Center. That would require an addition to the Mount Caesar school.
There is no firm plan as the district wants to have the engineering work done first, Steadman said.
The proposal for the drawings and engineering work will be decided on by voters in March. A proposal on building a new school and closing others could go up for a vote the following year.
Monadnock Regional School District has been working on a district feasibility study for two years, Steadman said.
