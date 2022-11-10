This week's election results called into question the power of culture war education politics, as a string of Republicans who leaned into the issue lost close races or were trailing their opponents.

There were some victors, to be sure, notably Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), whose battle against what he calls "woke ideology" have made him the nation's chief education culture warrior. He was easily reelected. Incumbent GOP governors in Texas and Georgia, who'd embraced similar policies, also won. And while results from school board races across the country were still being analyzed, it was clear that culture war conservatives scored victories in races around the country.

