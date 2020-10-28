Portsmouth Christian Academy in Dover is defending its decision not to require its boys varsity soccer team to wear masks — a move that led Newmarket High School’s team of masked players to forfeit Monday’s tournament game.
In a statement issued Wednesday, PCA Athletic Director Derek Summers said that its athletes haven’t trained in masks this fall and that based on their experiences competing in masks, the school stuck to its own policy and guidance from the state and the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s guidance. Neither mandate masks during games.
“Changing standards and requiring masks for a tournament game at this point is unfair and, based on our assessment, not required,” he said.
Newmarket’s boys and girls soccer teams are required to wear masks and can compete only against other teams wearing masks. Newmarket’s opposing teams agreed to wear masks during the season, but when it came to the Division IV tournament game at PCA, the school wouldn’t require its players to wear masks.
“With masks not being a requirement in the guidelines while participating in competition, we left the decision to wear one in games up to each athlete, family, and team. In summary, masks were not required during competition but were permitted,” Summers said.
On Sunday, PCA Head of School Mike Runey announced a positive case of COVID-19 in its school community. Seacoastonline.com reported Wednesday that two additional cases were revealed since then and that all three cases involved fourth-grade students.
Newmarket’s girls varsity team was also forced to forfeit its game against Epping High School on Tuesday in Epping because the team wasn’t required to wear masks.
The refusal to wear masks disappointed Newmarket’s players and their parents.
David Goodman, whose son is a senior on the Newmarket team, said it seemed like an “easy ask” to wear masks.
“As a parent here in Newmarket, it feels like they ran away from us to get an easy win and get us to forfeit. It’s an easy ask to put on a mask and play a game against a division rival, but they didn’t and they’ve got to live with that,” he said.
Epping Superintendent William Furbush said the Epping girls varsity team, which had worn masks during a season game against Newmarket, were “just as disappointed and are saddened that they lost this opportunity to play.”
According to Summers, there was “a lot of work and compromise” in order for schools around the state to have full regular seasons due to the pandemic.
“Several PCA teams did not play opponents that required masks. Two of our teams voluntarily did play one or two games this season versus teams that required opponents to wear masks. Our athletes had mixed experiences with this additional and optional protocol. There were several athletes and families concerned about the possible dangers of wearing a mask while exercising, and they chose to withhold their athletes from competition in those games,” he said.
Summers added that PCA puts its athletes’ “health and safety at the forefront” and that it follows “robust” protocols for students on campus that include screening, spacing, masking and cleaning.
“Students are not allowed on campus for even the mildest of symptoms. We confirm our daily screenings before every arrival. Once on campus, the only time students are not masked is when seated and separated by six feet or more, while eating, and while playing sports,” he said.