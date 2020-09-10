Four virtual classes at Concord High School were disrupted Wednesday by someone impersonating students enrolled in those classes.
Pam McLeod, director of technology for the Concord school district, said the disruptions all appear to have originated in the same place. McLeod said one of the disruptions was a racial slur in the chat, two involved potential pornography, and a fourth incident that McLeod said was unclear.
“We’re still investigating and looking through logs, but we believe it to be students,” McLeod said. “We just don’t know if they’re inside or outside the district.”
The district notified parents of students in affected classes. McLeod said her office was notified of the disruptions late Wednesday, after information was shared on local Facebook groups.
McLeod said several administrators in the district are working together in the investigation, and said the district has notified the computer crimes unit of the Concord Police Department.
McLeod said Concord did not use Zoom for remote learning in the spring, after press reports about so-called “Zoom-bombers” disrupting classes.
But over the summer, teachers asked to use Zoom instead of other video-call programs, because Zoom has a feature that lets participants break out into smaller groups.
Zoom does have security settings, McLeod said. “And we were very careful to set the security settings,” McLeod said, though there could have been a mistake.
Teachers got several days of training on how to use Zoom and those security features. McLeod said teachers send students links through Google Classroom or other secure platforms, where students have to log on with a password, so the links to calls should not be shared widely.
Students are expected to use their full names on Zoom, and teachers can control who gets into the Zoom call based on each user’s name.
Teachers were also taught how to remove someone from a Zoom call, McLeod said, which she said is what happened in all four cases Wednesday. McLeod said the logs she has seen suggest each disruption lasted less than a minute before the user was removed from the call.
Whoever disrupted the classes used the names of students enrolled in the classes, McLeod said.
McLeod said the school district is taking the disruptions to virtual class as seriously as if there had been racial slurs and pornography in real classes.