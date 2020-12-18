About two dozen staff members and parents have sent emails to Litchfield school officials expressing frustration with the district’s decision to return to full, in-person learning this past week.
“Unfortunately, it feels like there is a level of toxic stress present in our buildings for students, teachers and parents,” wrote Marie Polichronopoulos, a school psychologist at Griffin Memorial School in Litchfield. “… I would contend that in-person learning is currently not the most effective learning environment given the level of stress being felt.”
The Litchfield School District implemented a full, in-person learning model at the start of the school year, and for the most part has remained in that setting with the exception of temporarily transitioning to fully remote learning for two weeks after a lack in available staffing.
“The children are all accommodating to remote learning and I think it would be wise to remain remote to ease contagion. Safety of our students and staff should be the most important issue in these decisions,” wrote Susan Seabrook, the school nurse at Griffin Memorial School.
Superintendent Mike Jette, however, notified staff last week that in-person learning would resume this past Monday and remain until Christmas break -- a move that was not endorsed by the teachers’ union and ultimately created an influx of emails to school officials.
“I am concerned why Litchfield wants to be the only ones with kids in school. I believe taking the risk to come back to school for such a short period of time is short-sighted and disappointing,” Kathleen Sidilau, a teacher at Litchfield Middle School, said in an email to the school board.
With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Sidilau said she has concerns within her classroom, which accommodates 20 students only 3 feet apart.
“In-person learning cannot be replaced, but right now is not the time to risk anyone’s health and well-being, especially this time of year,” echoed Lois Smith-Durant, another middle school teacher. “I know many teachers who are terrified of students returning -- for the sake of their health or fear of bringing the virus home to their families.”
Jette said that by working together, the district can identify how to get students and staff back into the buildings to optimize in-person learning before the holiday recess, stressing parents still have the option of fully remote learning for their children.
“As a team, we are confident that the Litchfield School District can continue to lead the way with blended synchronous learning,” added the superintendent.
On Wednesday, Jette said the number of students participating in in-person learning has dropped since a month ago. As of Tuesday, 65% of the students at Griffin Memorial School were attending classes in person, 63% of the students at Litchfield Middle School were attending in-person and 73% of the students at Campbell High School were attending in-person.
One month ago, those in-person numbers were closer to 78% at Griffin, 75% for the middle school and 87% for the high school.
The administration team has already started discussions on how to approach learning for the new year and whether full, in-person learning will continue.
“Right now our intent is to reopen in January,” said Jette. “… If you look at the data, there are a lot of schools coming back in.”
There is an option to take two days in January to assess staff availability after the holiday break and then decide if students should come into the schools, said Jette, explaining another school district in southern New Hampshire will take that approach.
“We can’t stop it, but we have to learn to live with it,” Jette said of the pandemic, acknowledging that it may take until the spring for the vaccine to be widely available.
He stressed that all of the correspondence from teachers was received after the decision was made and publicly announced to return to full, in-person learning.
“To me, it was too late to reverse at that point. We had committed,” he said.
School board chairman Brian Bourque said getting the kids in front of their teachers is the best way to deliver education.
“We started the year to go live and we chose to do so and we made it through 50 days,” said Bourque, who acknowledges that these are all tough decisions.
“When I do look at the numbers, I do feel we are at a point where we should be remote,” said Tara Hershberger, school board member.