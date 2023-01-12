Mandy Robek had read only a few pages of Dr. Seuss's "The Sneetches and Other Stories" when her third-graders began picking up on its themes.

Some Sneetches had stars on their bellies, while other Sneetches had none. The "Star-Belly Sneetches" had picnics and parties and marshmallow toasts, but the "Plain-Belly Sneetches" were never invited.

Thursday, January 12, 2023
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023