During a community forum on Wednesday, Litchfield’s superintendent once again reiterated that the local school system is not teaching critical race theory, adding he is hopeful that the community can unite and move forward in a positive direction.
“We will stand strong to make sure that we have community schools that are responsive to community values,” said Superintendent Mike Jette.
Critical race theory (CRT) is the academic concept that racism is not just the product of individual bias or prejudice but is embedded in legal and governmental systems and policies.
The forum was held two weeks after school officials apologized for issuing a previous message of unity that inadvertently included a series of attachments supporting critical race theory.
“We are not teaching CRT. I do not believe there is any intention to do it,” Jette said.
Despite his comments, local parent Mike Breton asked whether the school board would be willing to publicly denounce critical race theory.
“There hasn’t been a stance taken,” said Jette, adding the board will have a more in-depth discussion and eventually take a formal vote on the matter.
Breton said school officials need to voice a public opinion on the controversial topic.
“CRT is not about learning about the past, learning about our history, learning about slavery, learning about the indigenous … It is about learning that every content of current civilization is racist and oppressed,” said Breton, adding students are being told what to think rather than how to critically think on their own.
Meredith Spot, a senior at Campbell High School, said she is in favor of incorporating critical race theory into the curriculum.
“There is only the acknowledgment of privilege,” Spot said, adding the concept will not teach children shame, but rather how race influences individuals' experiences and how privilege can be used for good or bad.
Most importantly, she said it will also teach students how to be more kind and better human beings, explaining that should be the true focal point of school.
Mary Widmann, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said Litchfield’s curriculum is written straight from a historical perspective.
“Our teachers know that they have to leave their bias at the door, especially when presenting anything that is controversial,” Widmann said.
Students are encouraged to be respectful to their peers with different viewpoints, according to Mike Gaumont, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Litchfield Middle School.
“We frequently talk about our biases and how our biases might impact how we view certain issues,” Gaumont said, adding students should feel safe to express their viewpoints in the classroom.
Given the current climate of the country, there are sensitive topics that are part of the course content, he said, adding he does not shy away from covering topics such as the treatment of indigenous people by settlers and the institution of slavery.
However, he stressed that students are charged with making their own conclusions.
“I did not enter the field of education to indoctrinate students with a particular ideology. This is something I take very seriously in my position,” Gaumont said. “I do not teach that the founding fathers were angelic figures, nor do I skip over the parts of American history which do not align with our country’s stated values and goals.”
Although critical race theory may not be taught in Litchfield schools, parent Meghan Reed said there are other words that people are using to teach this topic, predicting that these beliefs and ideas will eventually be put into the curriculum.
“It is coming,” she said.
“I want both sides of the history presented to my children -- the good and the bad,” said Chris Lafleur, a local parent. He urged school officials not to feel pressured into omitting historical topics, adding he has never seen any type of indoctrination, brainwashing or abusiveness in local school lessons or assignments.