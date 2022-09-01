Jenn Gillis was just minutes away from addressing an arena full of school teachers, administrators and other staff to kick off her first full year as superintendent of the state’s largest school district.
But it was her scheduled appearance to throw out the first pitch at a New Hampshire Fisher Cats game Thursday night that had her feeling pretty nervous.
“I can talk … I just don’t know if I can get a ball to home plate,” Gillis said.
Gillis and other Manchester administrators hosted hundreds of city teachers and school staff to kick off the 2022-23 school year at the SNHU Arena early Thursday.
The event, which featured comments by staff and teachers, offered educators a chance to connect with colleagues before the nearly 12,400 students enrolled in city schools this fall enter classrooms Tuesday morning.
“Since I’ve taken on this role, the amount of positive receptivity has blown me away,” Gillis said. “When you get to hear students talk, from the little on up to the big, and you get to hear what their hopes are, what their goals and worries are, how do you not walk out of here like, ‘Here we go. We’re going to support them and drive them forward.’”
Gillis said she could feel an energy shift in the arena.
“I think the last couple years we were disconnected,” she said. “I see them coming in today laughing and smiling, high fives and people waving across the arena. It’s great.”
In city schools this fall, masks are optional and COVID-19 quarantines are shorter. Teachers said they are looking forward to a return to a sense of “normalcy” in local classrooms.
“It would be redundant for me to say how challenging it was (during the pandemic), because everybody knows it was,” said Corey Doherty, a visual arts teachers at Central High School. “I’m so excited for this year because it’s sort of coming back to normal. My biggest concerns were what was happening with the kids, and that’s why it’s so important this year they have some ‘normal,’ so they can get back into a routine so they can learn and be successful.”
Natalie Sears, head of the English department at Central, said staff has been working hard the last week to prep for the new year.
“We’ve been talking about what do we want to see in the future,” Sears said. “What do we need to work on, where do we want to grow.”
Sherry Tellier, a health and STEM teacher at Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School, is going into her 21st year with the Manchester school district.
A product of the city schools — she attended Gossler and Parkside before graduating from West High — Tellier says she’s excited to start the year under new leadership in the district.
“Dr. Gillis has really impressed me with her communication,” Tellier said. “She’s really dedicated to the thought that we are one large community. I like to take it one more step and say we are one large family. I think we’re getting to the point where we are becoming a fabulous school district, and not just a bunch of schools. I think she really is focusing on bringing that to the forefront.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said she was impressed with the “energy” in the arena Thursday. Her daughter, Sarah, is among 165 new teachers hired by the district this year, teaching English at her alma mater, Central High.
“It’s her dream job,” Craig said. “There is true enthusiasm. It was really great to get everyone together in one room and truly see the number of educators that this district has and how happy they are to be here and get back to school. They’ve gone through a lot the last few years and have really persevered. Their heart is in the right place, and they’ve showed that year after year after year. The impact that they have on our students and our families is tremendous, and we see that throughout our city.”
Gillis said she’s ready to welcome students back.
“The energy’s so good,” Gillis said. “I hope they left here today with a little more gas in the tank, ready to dig in.”