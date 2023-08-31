Manchester School District Opening Day Event

Greg Parker looked around at the hundreds of faces — some familiar, others not — filling the SNHU Arena early Thursday and smiled.

Parker, a grade 9-12 interventionist teacher at Memorial High School in Manchester, and one of four finalists for the 2024 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award, wanted to make sure he soaked in the energy from colleagues attending the district’s annual all-staff kickoff event.

Thursday, August 31, 2023
Monday, August 28, 2023
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023