Greg Parker looked around at the hundreds of faces — some familiar, others not — filling the SNHU Arena early Thursday and smiled.
Parker, a grade 9-12 interventionist teacher at Memorial High School in Manchester, and one of four finalists for the 2024 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award, wanted to make sure he soaked in the energy from colleagues attending the district’s annual all-staff kickoff event.
“My favorite time of the year is the beginning of the school year,” said Parker, now in his eighth year of teaching. “It’s a time when teachers and students are the most optimistic. As the year goes along and we get into the dregs of January and February, one of the things I like to do is harken back to these first couple of weeks and that energy, because everyone here is doing an awesome job. Everyone is in this together.”
Superintendent Jenn Gillis and other Manchester administrators hosted hundreds of city teachers and school staff to kick off the 2023-24 school year at the SNHU Arena.
The event, which featured comments by Gillis, city officials and the morning’s keynote speaker — presenter, author, and humorist Jack Berckemeyer — offered roughly 2,000 educators and staff a chance to connect with colleagues before 12,000 students head into city classrooms Tuesday morning.
“We have missed having you around the district,” Gillis said. “I have missed the noise, the chatter, having you around our schools. This event is the one time we get to come together in one place. We get the opportunity every single day to be that trusted adult who lends a hand, a teacher who helps a student reach that ‘aha’ moment.”
Mayor Joyce Craig thanked the teachers and staff in the arena Thursday, saying they do “amazing work every day.”
“There are four generations of my family who are graduates of the Manchester public schools,” Craig said. “My grandmother, my father, and all of our kids graduated from Central (High School), and my husband and I graduated from Memorial — so there’s a little competition when we all get together.
“But I can tell you we all have such fond memories of teachers who helped us along the way,” she said. “As educators, you have a tremendous impact on families like mine.
“I believe in our public schools, and I’ve seen firsthand how hard all of you work, sometimes with limited resources, to ensure our students are not only learning but are fed, clothed, cared for and loved.”
Getting the state’s attention
Parker said he was “honored” to be selected as a finalist for Teacher of the Year.
“I’m especially honored because getting to represent the entirety of the Manchester school district is really fantastic, but it’s also really daunting. It’s one of those things that being the biggest district in the state, you’re representing a lot of people. It’s a huge responsibility. The district has gotten a bad rap over the decades, and it feels great to be able to represent.”
Berckemeyer, a middle school teacher in Denver and nationally known speaker, generated lots of laughs as he spoke about the importance of teachers and optimism in students’ lives.
“We may not be able to bring optimism to every single child in our building or in our classroom, but we can bring them joy,” Berckemeyer said. “We can bring them some laughter, we can bring them some fun.”
Craig told staff in attendance, “It’s clear to each and every one of us that you care so deeply for your students.”
“And while at times they may challenge you, please know that your students, their parents, and the entire Manchester community believes in you, is behind you, and appreciates you,” Craig said.
Gillis said she knows its “not always easy to look on the bright side.”
“Our work can be a heavy load sometimes,” Gillis said. “But remember that being hopeful, being optimistic, are choices that few get to make. We are moving forward and I think there’s a lot to feel good about. Our time is now.
“We are moving away from the days when people would say, ‘Oh, that’s just Manchester.’ We are now a city where people are stopping, looking and recognizing, saying, “Did you see what Manchester just did?’
“I want all of you to recognize the power we have in our state.”
The first day of school is Tuesday for students in kindergarten through grade 12. The first day for preschool students is Friday, Sept. 8.
Important back-to-school information for Manchester schools can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/mukv3fa4.