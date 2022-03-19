Students and teachers are finally shedding masks. The winter’s surge seems to be behind us. The promise of “normal” school feels closer than ever.
Now, the way school districts are using federal COVID relief dollars has shifted — from buying mountains of Chromebooks and cleaning supplies to funding summer school, extra staff to deal with students’ rough landing back in school, and paying for big-ticket equipment and long-deferred maintenance.
The American Rescue Plan, signed into law just over a year ago, included $350.5 million for New Hampshire schools as part of the program known as ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Earlier COVID bills delivered two rounds of ESSER funding in 2020 and early 2021, but the third round is a much larger pot of money — and schools have more time to use the funds.
The money has strings attached — stringent reporting rules, and a requirement that the money be used to address the impact of COVID-19. But because COVID has touched nearly every aspect of education, school leaders say they have found plenty of ways to use the funds.
“There are so many things that could impede learning,” said Somersworth Superintendent Lori Lane. “It didn’t take us long to spend all $5 million.”
And school leaders say they’re trying to use the federal dollars to make investments that will help with COVID recovery and help stretch their budgets in the years ahead.
“We’re trying to combine immediate needs and immediate COVID impact needs, but we’re also trying to leverage it in our investment in technology,” said Littleton Superintendent William Hart.
Investing in people
Somersworth was back full time in April 2021, but almost a year later, students are still having trouble adjusting, Lane said.
“We saw behaviors in our kids,” she said. “They went a full year without the structure of a school day.”
The loss of routine was hard — and getting back to a routine may have been just as hard.
“Kids were struggling with just being around a lot of other kids,” Lane said. “They hadn’t had that opportunity, and they were reacting to that.” They were anxious, they were more easily annoyed, and sometimes quicker to anger.
Somersworth is hiring more counselors to help students cope, Lane said — with stimulus dollars.
At Winnacunnet High School, which serves students from Hampton, Seabrook, North Hampton, Hampton Falls and South Hampton, Principal William McGowan said mental health issues predated the pandemic, but the opportunity to hire counselors was new with the stimulus funding.
“It provided me the opportunity to bring on additional staff to support the mental health needs of students,” he said, adding that those new jobs were worked into the just-passed school budget for next year.
Making up for learning loss has been another major focus. Manchester announced a new tutoring program last week, paid with stimulus funds. Most districts expanded summer school programs last year, and are planning to continue those beefed-up summer programs this year.
“Some content was incredibly challenging to teach online,” Somersworth’s Lane said.
Littleton spent $100,000 on summer school last summer, Hart said, and he expected to spend another $100,000 this summer.
Non-public schools have been eligible for stimulus funds too, and while New Hampshire’s Catholic schools used earlier rounds to buy masks and hand sanitizer, diocesan schools spokeswoman Alison Mueller said the Catholic schools have seen little need for services to make up for learning loss, because they went back to in-person classes for the most part in the fall of 2020.
Mueller said the Catholic schools were still weighing the benefits of applying for more stimulus funds against the benefit to students and the onerous reporting requirements.
Long-term fixes
The federal funds have also presented a rare opportunity for district leaders to pull the trigger on big repairs and upgrades for school buildings, especially for schools in the poorer cities and towns that often struggle to fund major projects.
In 2020, according to the Government Accountability Office, more than half of the nation’s schools needed to fix two or more building systems, and more than a quarter said there were six or more systems that needed work.
Upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems have become common uses for school stimulus funds — in part because of the way the coronavirus has been shown to spread through the air, and because so many schools were already in need of repairs and replacements to their systems. The GAO report estimated more than 40% of the nation’s schools needed HVAC upgrades.
Somersworth used an earlier round of stimulus funds to upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems last summer. This year, Lane is hoping to replace two schools’ worn-out roofs.
“If you have leaky roofs, like we do at the middle school and the high school, it’s a breeding ground for mold and other nasty things,” Lane said.
But in a poorer city with a tax cap — like Somersworth — Lane said, it’s hard to scrape together the money for a big project, like the $3 million now budgeted for roof repairs. Without federal funding, Lane said the school district would have had to borrow to pay for those repairs — assuming that proposal could get through the city council.
“Would we have been able to get that done without the ESSER funds? Someday. But I’m not sure when that day would come,” Lane said. “We have a lot of deferred maintenance. We’ve been catching up for some time,” she said.
Winnacunnet used stimulus funds to install automatic sliding doors at the high school — to cut down on the surfaces students and staff had to touch, McGowan said, but the new doors also make the school more secure and makes the start and end of the school day a little easier.
In Littleton, Hart said some of the biggest-ticket items have been repairs to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and new kitchen equipment for the town’s elementary and secondary schools.
Stimulus dollars paid for a new middle-school math curriculum — a $10,000 expense Hart said was long overdue — and equipment Hart hopes will make custodians able to work more efficiently.
Any of those expenses, or the $100,000 for enhanced summer school, would probably have been tough sells to voters, Hart said. But the federal dollars made the spending possible.
Hart says he’s trying to deliver savings to local taxpayers, too.
He is using stimulus funds to pay down leases on technology like the smartboards used in classrooms, buying multi-year licenses for software and research databases students use — those expenses that districts would usually pay little by little each year. The strategy let Hart add services while keeping the budget flat for next year.
“We basically had a level-funded budget that was just adopted. ... That was to a large extent because we leveraged those ESSER funds.”
The off-ramp?
But when schools use one-time stimulus dollars to fund ongoing expenses, questions about sustainability are bound to arise.
Hart said he’s aware of the “cliff” coming up in 2024 — the deadline to spend the ESSER funds — and the fact that another cash infusion on that scale is unlikely.
“We’ve tried to be conscious of investing in things,” Hart said, and not too many recurring expenses. “We’ve also tried to be conscious of not making those so significant that it becomes overwhelming.”
“If this money runs out some districts may not be able to maintain the level of programs they’ve put in place,” McGowan said.
But he thinks the pandemic’s effects on academics and mental health will be longer-lasting — and it will be on school districts and local property taxpayers to keep supporting students.
“The effects that we’re dealing with, from the academic to the mental health aspect, they’re not going away.”
Lane said she hopes that as we get further away from remote learning, students will have less need for those counselors, the tutoring, the summer school.
“You don’t have a funding source for these positions going forward,” she said, hoping the extra supports won’t be needed.
But “back-to-normal” won’t happen overnight, she said.
“We may see the residual effects of this for a while,” Lane said.
So she feels better knowing Somersworth and the other school districts in New Hampshire have another two school years to use the stimulus dollars, as students and teachers get back into their grooves.