SCHOOL-BUDGETS

In addition to the expiration of federal relief funds, school systems are facing rising budget costs for things like supplies and gas because of inflation. 

 Michael S. Williamson/Washington Post
Download PDF school-budgets_8c0f4eca-de05-11ed-bb5e-c2cfb55d68f6.pdf

Cinque Culver had a feeling that his children's D.C. school would be forced to take a budget cut next year. But he wasn't expecting the six-figure number he saw when he and other members of the school's parent-teacher organization got the projections.

The $256,827 cut, about 4 percent of Beers Elementary School's overall budget, was deeper than expected - costing the school positions including an intervention coach, a special-education teacher and a music instructor, budget sheets show. The school is projecting an uptick in enrollment next year and a decline in enough special-education students to remove a teacher, officials said. But the reductions come after cuts this school year, such as when Beers's music position was reduced from full- to part-time, according to Culver.

SCHOOL-BUDGETS

School systems across the country are preparing for the end of federal relief dollars, which expire September 2024.  
Download PDF school-budgets_62f44c20-de05-11ed-bb5e-c2cfb55d68f6.pdf
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023