School districts throughout New Hampshire are in the process of deciding whether students, if approved by their parents, should participate in regular COVID-19 testing within their school facilities.
Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc., has partnered with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to offer a pooled testing service, called Concentric, throughout the state.
Representatives from Ginkgo Bioworks have been meeting with school officials statewide to discuss their offerings; federal funding was previously allocated to New Hampshire to assist with the diagnosing, tracing and monitoring of COVID-19 in schools.
To date, the Londonderry and Grantham school districts have signed on to have pool testing done at their schools.
“A lot of schools are still deciding how they want to proceed for the fall,” said Ben Rome of Ginkgo Bioworks, which is based in Boston.
The Manchester School District has been in discussions about potential testing, as well as the Amherst School District.
Superintendent Adam Steel of SAU 39, which includes Amherst and Mont Vernon, says he supports the pool testing.
“For me, this is us trying to get us where I think we all want to go, which is a normal school experience for our students,” he said.
For schools that decide to participate in testing with Ginkgo Bioworks, only students who opt into the program would be tested — meaning students would need to have parental permission to be tested.
PCR testing is administered within cohorts, including individual classrooms or individual athletic teams. Most students would administer their own lower nasal swab tests, which would not have individual identification markers.
Instead, each swab would be placed into a larger, joint tube labeled for a specific classroom or sports group, said Rome, adding a courier would pick up the tests and the pool results would be available the next day.
If a pool tests positive, individual rapid testing would then be offered to students in that cohort who have permission to participate in the program and results would be available within 15 minutes.
“None of these measures, whether it is testing, masking, distancing, etc., are a silver bullet,” said Rome.
However, he stressed that there are two major benefits to pool testing within schools. Instead of relying on community prevalence of the virus, testing within the schools provides a more thorough snapshot of the positivity rate directly within school buildings, how it changes over time and whether it adjusts if mitigation efforts are changed.
In addition, Rome said the pool testing can detect cases early and potentially prevent the spread before symptoms even appear. He explained that health care professionals are available to assist with administering tests, if desired.
“I think we should leverage whatever we are not prohibited from doing to protect the most of our students and give ourselves the best chance of an in-person learning environment that is sustainable,” agreed John Glover, chairman of the Souhegan Cooperative School Board.
Not everyone is supportive of the initiative.
“All I see is classroom and learning disruption,” said Sarah Lawrence, chairman of the Mont Vernon School Board. Students would be tested one day, travel throughout numerous classrooms, potentially expose others and then find out the following day that there is a positive case within their cohort, said Lawrence.
Deanna Cordts, a school nurse, also expressed concerns about the lag time for results, as well as the accuracy of the rapid testing if individual testing is necessary following a positive pool test.
Steel agreed that there are some challenges with the 24-hour pool results, but said that if the testing doesn’t take place at all, an asymptomatic student could spread the virus to several other students in a class and it would take a week or two to realize there was an outbreak.
Schools could opt for once-a-week testing, or something more or less frequent, according to Rome.
Other school officials questioned whether enough students would opt-in to make the testing worthwhile, also voicing concerns about how much educational time would be lost while students are being tested.
In addition to classroom testing, Steel said he would also support testing for the athletic teams. The reopening task force had mixed reviews on whether to support classroom and/or athletic testing.
The topic is expected to be reviewed by the district’s individual school boards this week.
“Pooled testing is a powerful tool that New Hampshire communities can leverage to give students, teachers and families confidence and data as they operate in-person learning,” Matthew McKnight, Ginkgo Bioworks’ chief commercial officer, said in a recent statement. “We built Concentric because everyone’s health is connected, and we’re proud to work with districts across New Hampshire to support comprehensive testing within their school communities.”