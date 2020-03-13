A handful of New Hampshire schools announced Friday they will close for a week or more to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but districts around the state are preparing for long closures.
School districts are trying to figure out how to deliver instruction if students are not in school — or if that will be possible. Several school districts are closed Monday, so that teachers can learn how to use “remote instruction” tools like Google Classroom and prepare lessons that will work when students are not all in the same room.
Bedford’s school buildings are closed next week, but school is still in session. Starting Tuesday, Bedford students will start doing school work remotely.
Other schools could follow. This week, the state Board of Education removed a cap on the number of days schools can use remote instruction. Department of Education spokesman Grant Bosse said every day of remote instruction will count toward the 180 days of instruction required of schools under state law.
Internet access is not a given for all students. Teachers in rural districts, and districts with a lot of poor families, are scrambling to figure out other remote instruction methods.
Christy Whipple, principal of Newport Montessori, said teachers are getting ready to use “blizzard bags” of take-home lessons instead of online learning. Internet coverage is spotty around Newport, she said. So even though all students have school-provided laptops, Whipple cannot guarantee all students will have equal access to lessons.
Nashua has never had the money to buy laptops for all its students, and not all students have internet access or computers at home. Superintendent Jahmal Moseley said remote learning is out of reach for Nashua.
The Nashua Board of Education voted unanimously to close schools during an emergency meeting on Friday. All staff will receive paid leave, and essential personnel — determined by the superintendent — may be asked to report to the schools next week.
Remote learning can present particular challenges for students with special needs. Breaking from routine can be especially difficult, and being away from school could mean an interruption in services like speech or physical therapy.
Litchfield superintendent Michael Jette met with the district’s special education leaders to talk about how schools will fulfill students’ individualized education plans if schools have to close.
“We’re going to do everything we can to maintain service delivery,” Jette said, but those plans are still firming up.
He said if special education services are interrupted — for example, if a teacher falls ill or if the service cannot be provided outside school — the district is committed to providing services later to make up for what students miss.
If schools have to be closed for a long time, the Department of Education is trying to figure out how to provide school lunch to children who need it. The department hopes to use school buildings to hand out free brown-bag lunches, but is waiting on the federal government to approve the proposal.