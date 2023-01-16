Retired teacher Darrell Shives

Retired teacher Darrell Shives leads a math tutoring session with students in Greensboro, N.C., in November. Some types of tutoring show better results than others.  

 Ted Richardson/Washington Post

Tracy Compton knew her fourth grader needed tutoring to make up for what she missed during the pandemic. But when the Virginia mother learned about the online program offered by her well-regarded suburban school system, her heart sank.

"It's homework help," she lamented.

