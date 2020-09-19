H aving class outside used to be a gift teachers might give students on a perfect September day, a last chance to soak up the late-summer sun.
But this school year, some New Hampshire schools are hoping that moving kids outside will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 — and avoid another shutdown.
At High Mowing School, a private Waldorf K-12 school in Wilton, maintenance crews harvested birch and maple trees from the 300-acre grounds to build the A-frame structures that now serve as outdoor classrooms on the elementary school campus.
After months of remote learning, the kids have adjusted well to the outdoor classrooms, said Monica Vegelj, who teaches fifth grade. “They’re so happy to be back,” she said. “They don’t complain about their masks. They don’t complain about the cold. They’re very easy to teach.”
Vegelj plans to buy a wearable sleeping bag to stay warm as the weather worsens and said her students will do the same. “We’re all going to look like caterpillars,” she told them.
One chilly morning last week, Sarah Bryan was leading her first-grade students through Spanish class, using puppets, movement and her own energetic spirit to keep the little ones engaged. One little girl looked cold, though she was wearing a warm coat.
“If you move around a little more, you’ll warm up,” Bryan told her.
Sixth-grade teacher Katherine Nickel said she’s happy to have class outdoors. “I love it,” she said. “I can now use the outdoor world and pull it into my classroom.”
Nickel said she has seen the positive effects the relocation has had on her students.
“When they get to the end of the day, there isn’t the level of fatigue,” she said. “They’re tired, but not in the same way.”
The mornings have been chilly, she said. “We do move to stay warm,” she said. “If you’re wearing enough layers, you can’t feel the cold.”
Outdoor education has always been a big part of the Waldorf tradition, said High Mowing’s Head of School Geraldine Kline. After the shock of going to all-remote learning last March when the pandemic hit, school leaders were determined to find a way to offer in-person learning this fall, she said. Class outdoors seemed the best solution.
“If we get massive winds or if we get blizzards, then obviously we’re not going to send the children outside,” Kline said. “Otherwise, as long as the weather allows, they will not go indoors except to the restrooms.”
Kirsten Archibald, who teaches humanities at High Mowing’s high school, said, “My goal is to have them outside every day, because I feel like they want to take their masks off.”
“I told them from the start: ‘I’m going to expect you to go out in all weather,’” she said.
Last week, she brought her 10th-grade civics students out to a large field overlooking the Wapack mountain range to the west. She wanted them to see the land, she told them, before they talked about the people who lived here before and after Europeans arrived.
High Mowing School has about 250 day students in grades K-12 from nearby communities, and 60 high school boarding students from all over the world. Boarding students arrived two weeks earlier than the rest of the school so they could quarantine and be tested for COVID-19. None tested positive, Kline said.
Salim Yussif, from Ghana, came to High Mowing last year as a junior and spent a lonely spring and summer here after the pandemic hit. “I really miss my family,” he said.
Now Yussif said he’s glad to be back in school with his friends. His mother back home worries but is happy he has the opportunity to study here, he said. “She always tells me to be safe,” he said.
Going all out everywhere
Private schools aren’t the only ones bringing learning outdoors in this time of pandemic.
In Concord, large tents have been installed at all the schools, and teachers are encouraged to take students outside as much as possible, said Kathleen Murphy, interim superintendent of schools. “We decided that we wanted to be able to avail ourselves of as many safe spaces for the kids as we possibly could,” she said.
Concord School District decided to first bring back students who need extra help, such as English Language Learners (ELL) and special education students. The rest of the students are returning in October for hybrid instruction — two days in person, the rest remote.
Last Thursday, a group of 15 ELL youngsters were outside at Broken Ground School, which has 320 students in grades 3 to 5. The students sat on overturned plastic buckets in a circle around teacher Jill Smart.
Smart was covering the class for a teacher who had to quarantine after she dropped off a Chromebook to a family and later learned that someone in the household had tested positive for the virus.
That’s how quickly schools have to adapt during this time of COVID-19.
Smart reassured the kids that their teacher is not sick. And she turned it into a teachable moment. “She is totally fine. You don’t have to worry about her,” she told them. “But this is how it works, to keep everyone safe.”
Broken Ground’s principal, Susan Lauze, said they are lucky to have plenty of outdoor spaces where teachers can bring their students for morning meetings, lunch and class activities.
“They can be safe out here, so we’re trying to have them out here as much as we can,” Lauze said.
Don’t forget the tents
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said holding activities outside can be part of a multi-layered approach for schools to keep kids and staff safe, one that also includes good hand hygiene, physical distancing and temperature checks.
“We believe being outdoors is safer than being indoors,” Chan said. And that’s especially true for higher-risk activities such as sports, band practice and singing, he said.
In Londonderry, large tents have been set up at all of the schools. William Van Bennekum, principal at Londonderry Middle School, said his school is adding extra physical education classes to get the students outside as much as possible, and classes will eat under the tent on a rotating basis.
“We have encouraged all of the teachers … to take kids outside,” Van Bennekum said. “Fall here is nice. We have a lot of teachers that are real proponents of being outside with the kids, and I think we’ll see a lot of that.”
Moving classes outside can present unexpected challenges, however. Contoocook Valley School District in Peterborough had ordered tents to be put up at every school, but the installation was delayed, which postponed the start of in-person learning for grades 7-12.
Some school districts were surprised to learn that large tents have to be approved before they can use them.
State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said his office gets calls “every day” from local officials asking about state regulations for installing tents. The same thing happened when restaurants started putting up tents to create outdoor eating spaces, he said.
Local building and fire inspectors are responsible for ensuring that large tents (more than 400 square feet) are erected properly, Parisi said, but his office is happy to provide guidance. “We are here as a resource to help those local officials navigate the process, and if they have … code interpretation questions, we can help them,” he said.
If a school puts up its own structures, as High Mowing did, they’ll have to bring in a structural engineer to make sure the tents are safe for kids, Parisi said. “If we put children, or anybody really, under a tent that hasn’t been evaluated by an engineer … it causes us concern, because we have seen tents collapse, and we have seen folks who have been injured.
“We want to prevent that and the best way to do that is to make sure those best practices are followed,” he said.
“We’re certainly trying to be sensitive to the fact that SAUs need to get schools open,” Parisi said. “We want to see schools open, and have these outdoor venues usable, but we just need to make sure that they’re safe.”
Outside beats far away
The ordeal of last spring has made teachers, administrators and students grateful to be back in school, even if that means bundling up under a tent or out in a field.
Freshman Drake Bay of Greenfield, who has attended High Mowing since first grade, is glad classes are outside.
“I think it’s super nice,” he said. “I wish it could always be like this — just without the masks.”
His classmate, Zoie Green, moved to Wilton three weeks ago from Brooklyn, N.Y. She attended a Waldorf school there, so her new school feels comfortably familiar, she said. She’s also happy to have classes outside.
“I love it so much more than online classes,” she said. “You actually get to interact with your classmates.”
Civics teacher Archibald said she felt it when the high school students returned to High Mowing earlier this month. “Just seeing that energy back on campus was just phenomenal,” she said.
The isolation of remote learning was tough on students, Archibald said. “They’re really craving the togetherness,” she said.
Concord’s interim superintendent Murphy said photographs from a century ago during the flu pandemic show school children bundled up for classes outside. “They knew back then how important it was for the kids to have that fresh air, to avoid that flu that was so devastating,” she said.
Schools can do the same now, she said. “If we had a snow day, they’d be outside,” she pointed out.