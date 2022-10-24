Student test scores declined across the country, particularly in math, and not one state saw an increase, according to the most comprehensive look at the impact of the pandemic on student achievement to date.

Declines were seen among high- and lower-performing students alike, for both fourth- and eighth-graders in math and reading. Overall, scores fell to levels not seen in two decades.

Monday, October 24, 2022
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Friday, October 21, 2022