Scouts have a long history of going on to become land surveyors. Many New Hampshire Land Surveyors Association members are former Scouts and many have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
The Boy Scouts of America recognize this relationship and have offered the Surveying Merit Badge since 1911. NHLSA strongly encourages its members, whether former Scouts or not, to offer their services to local troops to assist with the training necessary for this Merit Badge. This opportunity may help shape the career of a future surveyor.
Links to helpful websites can found on the NHLSA.org website.
The National Society of Professional Surveyors is an organization that strives to establish and further common interests, objectives, and political effort that would help build the surveying profession into a unified body in the United States.
A Souhegan High School music teacher placed on paid administrative leave earlier this year while state education officials investigated allegations of inappropriate contact with a former student has surrendered his teaching credentials with the New Hampshire Department of Education.
As participation in esports — or competitive gaming — grows across the country, education officials view the popular sport as a way to promote teamwork, engage students and boost the exploration of STEM concepts and career paths.