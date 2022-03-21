merit badge-pic1
NHLSA

Scouts have a long history of going on to become land surveyors. Many New Hampshire Land Surveyors Association members are former Scouts and many have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

The Boy Scouts of America recognize this relationship and have offered the Surveying Merit Badge since 1911. NHLSA strongly encourages its members, whether former Scouts or not, to offer their services to local troops to assist with the training necessary for this Merit Badge. This opportunity may help shape the career of a future surveyor.

Links to helpful websites can found on the NHLSA.org website.

Monday, March 21, 2022
Sunday, March 20, 2022