Seacoast Learning Collaborative plans to make the former Sanborn Regional Middle School in Newton its new home under a newly signed long-term lease agreement.
The private nonprofit educational organization, which has been headquartered in Rochester for the past few years, plans to move into the building by the start of the new school year in August.
The relocation ends the search for a new building that began when SLC moved into the Gonic Mill in March 2017 on a temporary basis after 17 years at “The Castles” site in Brentwood.
“We’ve been looking for our forever home,” said Patrice Chandler, one of SLC’s co-directors.
SLC, which provides day programs for special education students ages 6 to 21, considered building a facility on Route 125 in Brentwood before the opportunity to take over the former middle school building arose.
The middle school students are being moved to Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston this fall, which will free up space for the building to be rented to SLC beginning on July 1.
The Sanborn Regional School Board recently entered into a five-year lease with SLC, which will have the option to extend the lease for another five years.
According to the agreement, SLC will pay the school district $140,000 a year for the next five years. The district and SLC will also share a resource officer from the Newton Police Department.
“We believe this lease agreement is a win for Kingston and Newton taxpayers, where it will provide additional funding for the district while maintaining a district asset. Also, we are looking forward to sharing a resource officer 50/50 with the SLC. We successfully negotiated access to the old middle school gym and playing fields for continued activity of the district and community for after-school events,” Sanborn Superintendent Thomas Ambrose said in a statement.
Kathi Harris, also an SLC co-director, said the educational organization began in the 1980s and has been based in Rockingham County throughout most of its history.
SLC serves southern New Hampshire and has a maximum capacity of 65.
“We are a Rockingham County educational collaborative. To get back to our area is extremely important for our kids, our staff, and our board of directors,” she said.
Among other things, Chandler said the middle school will offer an indoor gym and other outdoor opportunities, which are not available at the Rochester facility.
“I think the school district and the superintendent have been traffic in terms of working with us to make this be an option,” she said. “Our students and families are excited as well.”