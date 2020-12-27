A search for a new superintendent of schools is about to get underway in Nashua.
The Nashua Board of Education voted 5-4 to form a committee that will initiate a nationwide search to replace Dr. Jahmal Mosley.
Mosley, who has served as superintendent of the Nashua School District for the past four years, is leaving to take on the role of superintendent for the South Hadley Public Schools in Massachusetts.
“We absolutely need to start planning for the future,” Jennifer Bishop, member of the Nashua Board of Education, said on Monday. “ … It is important to start moving forward.”
Bishop said the district has been in limbo since Mosley issued a public letter last month. In that letter, Mosley cited a difference of opinion in race relations and how to manage the reopening of Nashua schools during the pandemic, adding he was seeking employment elsewhere.
“These type of executive positions are not something you fill in a week or two,” said Jessica Brown, school board member. She urged her fellow board members to form a committee as soon as possible in order to begin the nationwide search sooner rather than later.
Last week, Mosley emailed the school board notifying them of his intention to take the job in South Hadley, although it is still contingent upon undisclosed details being finalized, according to Heather Raymond, board president.
Although the board agreed to form a committee to begin the search for a new superintendent, some board members said it was too premature.
“While I am sure we are all anxious to move in that direction, I think it is premature. I think there are details that we are not aware of yet,” said Sandra Ziehm, board member. Ziehm did not elaborate on what type of details she is still waiting to learn, but said a non-public meeting will be necessary.
“I think we need more information we don’t have right now,” agreed Gloria Timmons, board member, adding legal advice should be sought before the board progresses with the formation of a search committee.
Brown disagreed, saying the district must start looking to hire a new superintendent now as the vacancy will start in June or July.
“Until July 1, 2021, when my appointment in South Hadley officially begins, our work together will continue as we support our students through the second half of the school year,” Mosley said in a recent statement. “Like the first half of the school year, we will carry on through the challenges and inherent issues caused by COVID-19.”
He urged the public to continue focusing on a shared goal of safety and good health while keeping students engaged and moving forward during the pandemic.Some parents and school officials in Nashua have expressed recent frustration since the majority of grade levels in the Nashua School District have been in a fully remote setting since the start of the school year, with the exception of kindergarten, first-grade and special education students.