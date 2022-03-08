Members of the Manchester School District’s superintendent search committee have settled on the proper wording of a job posting for the position.
Now begins the task of attracting top candidates interested in running the state’s largest school district.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis was chosen to serve as the interim head of the school district, and will serve until the school board selects a permanent replacement for John Goldhardt.
Goldhardt resigned Feb. 11. He has since been hired as superintendent of the Carson City School District in Nevada.
The job listing approved by the search committee was based on an advertisement from Portsmouth.
The search committee consists of school board members Jason Bonilla, Karen Soule, Nicole Leapley, Peter Argeropoulos and Jim O’Connell.
One change was proposed by Bonilla, and involved replacing the words “urban community” with “historically marginalized and under-resourced community.”
A proposed sentence in the job listing included the phrase, “experience as a superintendent in an urban community” as a desired qualification.
Both Bonilla and Manchester School District Chief Equity Officer Tina Philibotte said using the word “urban” is outdated.
“When we say urban, what does that mean, and how are we fully serving our Black and Brown communities here,” said Bonilla. “Let’s just really unpack the term ‘urban.’”
“I really appreciate this conversation,” said Philibotte. “I would agree that the language of ‘urban’ has really gone out of usage and has been associated with, I would say, negativity.”
“It resonates with me that the word ‘urban’ doesn't belong here,” said O'Connell.
Some committee members expressed concern that using the term might scare off candidates who haven’t worked in districts comparable to Manchester in the past.
Another recommendation was for the job listing to request a five-year commitment if hired.
The job description now heads to the full Board of School Committee for approval next week.
Search committee members hope to begin screening applications by April 29, with a final recommendation submitted to the full board by May 27.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla - The Florida Senate on Tuesday passed controversial legislation that regulates lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity in public school classrooms, despite concerns from activists and student groups that argued the bill would have a chilling impact on gay, …
The Kearsarge Regional School District and its bus company, Student Transportation of America, said Friday they are pulling the district’s propane buses from service for now while the explosion and fire at the bus facility on Thursday is being investigated.