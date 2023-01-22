MSD Plane
Project manager Bob Hough releases Manchester School of Technology’s student-built airplane from a tow bracket at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Monday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The second round of the Manchester School of Technology plane-build program is taking flight.

The Aviation Museum is once again partnering with the Manchester School District and educational consultant Tango Flight to help students with dreams of building real, flyable planes get their careers off the ground. Tango Flight developed and operates high school plane-build programs in several states.

