Three months after Merrimack’s superintendent announced his resignation, the school district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum also decided to leave his post.
Assistant Superintendent John Fabrizio submitted his resignation last month, indicating that his last day would be June 30, according to school board chairman Cinda Guagliumi.
School officials in Concord recently disclosed that Fabrizio has been hired as director of student services for the Concord School District.
Fabrizio, who has worked in Merrimack schools for more than two decades, has held the role of assistant superintendent for curriculum, assessment and instruction since 2019, and previously served as director of student services and principal at Mastricola Elementary School.
“We wish him the very best,” Guagliumi said of Fabrizio, congratulating him on his new role.
His decision comes about three months after superintendent Mark McLaughlin announced his resignation; his last day was also June 30.
Since then, Everett “Bill” Olsen, superintendent of Westford Public Schools in Massachusetts, was selected to serve as interim superintendent in Merrimack for one year.
In addition, Guagliumi said Monday that Kimberly Yarlott, principal at Reeds Ferry School, has been chosen as the permanent assistant superintendent to replace Fabrizio.
“She has accepted this position,” Guagliumi said of Yarlott, who joined the school district in 2005 after teaching in Concord for about 16 years.
“I must say, this was a difficult decision to make, as the Reeds Ferry staff, students and parents have always been the heartbeat of the school, and the heartbeat of my professional career,” said Yarlott. “I care so much about every single student (and) family who has gone through Reeds Ferry School.”
In a letter to parents, Yarlott said she appreciates the 16 years of trust they have provided her, and the collaborative efforts to strive for progress and excellence.
“The future principal of Reeds Ferry School has not yet been determined. Thus, I am currently acting under two assignments. We look forward to announcing my predecessor in the very near future,” she added.
According to a release, Yarlott was named the 2017 New Hampshire Elementary Principal of the Year and Nationally Distinguished Principal. During her tenure, she has worked closely with her colleagues and staff to implement many progressive educational innovations that have helped to move the school and the district forward to meet the needs of its 21st-century learners, said the release.