The controversial “Education Freedom Accounts” passed as part of the 2021 budget are expected to cost almost $15 million this school year, nearly double the program’s cost last year.
The $14.7 million price tag for the program is an 83% increase over the $8 million the state spent last year, and the numbers are rising far faster than state officials had first anticipated.
A January 2021 analysis from the state Department of Education, circulated as the Legislature considered approving the program, predicted 677 students would take the scholarship for the 2022-23 school year.
The state Department of Education reported 3,025 children are using the scholarship this year, up from just over 1,600 last year.
The department’s projections predicted about 3,000 students would use the program in the 2023-24 school year, and stabilize with around 4,000 students taking the scholarship by the end of the 2020s.
“This program has grown significantly, and at a faster pace than other states that have adopted similar initiatives,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut in a statement Friday. “While it has exceeded our expectations, it is exciting and encouraging to know that New Hampshire families now have the opportunity to determine the best educational pathways for their children, and that economically disadvantaged students will also have various options to fit their personal learning needs.”
For the first year a student receives a scholarship, families must show they make less than 300% of the federal poverty line, or $83,250 per year for a family of four.
According to figures released Friday by the state Department of Education, less than a quarter of the students receiving scholarships did not already attend private or religious schools before becoming eligible for the scholarship. Of the 3,025 students receiving scholarships, just under 700 switched schools since the scholarships became available in 2021.
Opponents of the program had raised concerns earlier this year that the program’s cost could grow because of a more-lenient process for certifying disabilities than the process that exists for students in public schools, because students with a certified disability can receive a higher scholarship.
But the state’s data show scholarship recipients are far less likely than the statewide average to have disabilities as compared to statewide rates.
Just 6% of the students receiving the scholarships are eligible for special education services.
Statewide, the proportion of students with disabilities was 16.3% as of October 2021, with the state counting more than 30,000 children with disabilities out of the more than 185,000 students the state Department of Education counted last fall in private, public and homeschools.
