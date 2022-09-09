The controversial “Education Freedom Accounts” passed as part of the 2021 budget are expected to cost almost $15 million this school year, nearly double the program’s cost last year.

The $14.7 million price tag for the program is an 83% increase over the $8 million the state spent last year, and the numbers are rising far faster than state officials had first anticipated.

