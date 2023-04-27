CONCORD -- Wendy Santiago of Concord said the parents of a child bullied at school should not have to pass an income eligibility test for a taxpayer-funded grant to attend a private, home or alternative public school.
“In his third year of school, my child faced threats of physical harm daily; he would come home from school with ripped pants, forcefully being pushed to the ground by other students,” Santiago told the Senate Education Committee earlier this week.
“I was told he has severe bursitis in his knees.”
But retired teacher Mary Wilke of Concord said the 2-year-old Education Freedom Account program lacks financial accountability and should not be expanded unless local residents are assured these grants are achieving their intended purpose.
“I feel like the public counts on you to manage public funds. There are some fundamental questions we have not had answers to,” Wilke testified.
Later this spring the state Senate will consider two bills that narrowly passed the closely divided House of Representatives last month:
One, on income eligibility, would raise the income level for parents to receive an EFA from 300% to 350% of the federal poverty level (HB 367).
The other would add special eligibility categories, which would make certain families eligible for EFAs regardless of income level. Eligibility would be expanded to include children of active military, bullied students, students in foster care, homeless students, those who have disabilities and those who attend under-performing schools (HB 464).
Under current law, a family of four making about $90,000 can apply and receive an EFA. Under the proposal, the same family would be eligible for the grant if they made up to $105,000.
House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, said the upgrade roughly represents the inflation rate over the past two years.
“This would really allow our families just to keep pace,” Ladd said.
Kate Baker Demers, the program's third-party administrator, said that in the most recent application cycle families of about 340 children made too much money to be eligible. About 100 of those would fit into the expanded window.
More support, criticism
Demers said the key demographic that would be served by an increase in the income cap is single parents with one child, who currently may make no more than $54,000 to qualify.
“Those families have an urgent need,” Demers said.
Amy Shaw said her husband makes $17 an hour, and a 50-cent-an-hour raise he got put the family over the limit to receive Medicaid and other public assistance.
“We lost hundreds of dollars (in benefits) we could have used,” she said.
Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, said supporters describe the program as “successful” or “wildly” popular, but nearly nine of 10 parents getting an EFA already had their child enrolled in a private, home or alternative public school.
The scholarships cost taxpayers $25 million in the first two years. In his budget, Gov. Chris Sununu requested the spending be increased to $60 million over the next two years.
“I would much rather see this kind of money going towards public pre-K (kindergarten) or expanding the current property tax relief program, Luneau said.
In February, Sununu had proposed in a trailer bill to his state budget plan (HB 2) that the “at-risk” families described in the second bill be able to receive EFAs if they make up to 500% of the poverty level — $150,000 for a family of four.
The House-passed version of the trailer bill (HB 2) now pending in the Senate struck that provision.
The spending bill also cut annual spending on EFAs for the next two years from $30 million to $20 million.
This reduction is largely a feel-good measure that House Democrats insisted on -- along with other concessions -- in exchange for voting to approve the spending plan.
The EFA program, a state entitlement, has no cap on how many families can receive an EFA if they meet all the requirements.
This is why spending on EFAs in the first two years of this program was more than seven times what the Department of Education originally estimated.
