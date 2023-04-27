CONCORD -- Wendy Santiago of Concord said the parents of a child bullied at school should not have to pass an income eligibility test for a taxpayer-funded grant to attend a private, home or alternative public school.

“In his third year of school, my child faced threats of physical harm daily; he would come home from school with ripped pants, forcefully being pushed to the ground by other students,” Santiago told the Senate Education Committee earlier this week. 

