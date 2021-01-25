For the first time in more than 10 months, Manchester high schoolers are back in classrooms.
Teenagers being teenagers, students at the Manchester School of Technology on Monday shrugged and said they guessed it was nice to be back. But teachers were outwardly excited to have flesh-and-blood students in front of them again.
"This is the first time I’ve seen a student this year," said math teacher Caitlyn Tessier, smiling under her mask.
Manchester 12th-graders began a "hybrid" learning schedule Monday. One group will be in class Mondays and Tuesdays, with another group in school buildings on Thursdays.
Principal Karen Machado said just under half of the senior class was in school Monday — some students have chosen to stay with remote learning. Machado said halls are usually crowded, but the school felt nearly empty Monday. Cans of wipes and bottles of sanitizer were everywhere, and students had their temperatures taken on the way in the door.
In the fall, students in kindergarten through eighth grade were able to attend school in person two days each week, working remotely the other three days. But staffing shortages and climbing COVID-19 case numbers meant the whole district shifted to remote learning before high school students could start coming into buildings.
Superintendent John Goldhardt said he thought it was important for the senior class to get back into classrooms this semester. And high school freshmen will start coming to in-person classes next week.
With a newly adjusted metric that allows the district more flexibility in opening and closing schools, Goldhardt and the school board plan to bring all students in for hybrid learning the week of Feb. 8.
High school students have not been in their buildings since March 2020, except for some in career and technical education classes at the Manchester School of Technology. Teachers connecting with students only online hardly know what they look like in person.
"I recognize a lot of their icons and their voices," Tessier said.
On Monday morning, there were just two students in her classroom, Eric Carom and Aaron Anderson, both 17.
Carom said it is harder to focus at home. It's easier to put off homework for later — and a new puppy in the family has added to the distractions.
"It's kind of hard to focus when she's running around the house," Carom said.
Anderson has had to help take care of his younger siblings, he said, which can pull him from his schoolwork. In a videoconference classroom, he said, there always seems to be problems. The sound lags, or someone cuts out. Conversations are more difficult.
"It stresses you out more than you think," Anderson said.
Machado said about a third of 12th-grade students have decided to stay remote, even though they could have returned to school buildings part-time. Tessier said there will be more students in the classroom when the other grades come back over the next two weeks, but there will never be more than 10 students in her classroom at once.
Though students are returning to classrooms, there is no guarantee the spring semester will be anything close to normal for Manchester students.
Students learning the building trades usually would build a house, but not this year, Machado said, because there is no safe way to get students to the job site, and it could be risky for large groups to work in a confined space. Students training to become emergency responders usually do a mass-casualty event drill, but it's not clear that will happen.
Machado said the school has booked a ballroom for prom but that it could be canceled.
MaryBeth Murphy, who teaches nursing classes at the Manchester School of Technology, had six students in person Monday and taught three more remotely. She messaged the remote learners to make sure they would log on for class.
"Everyone says hi," Murphy told one student as she signed onto the Google Classroom platform where she would listen to Murphy and look at the lecture notes. "We miss you," Murphy told her.
In a writing class, teacher Jessica Weiss led three 12th-graders in the classroom Monday, and several more juniors and seniors who were logged into the class online. She alternated looking at the camera on her computer, and looking at the students in the classroom.
"Any questions here?" Weiss asked the room. "Any questions here?" she asked into the webcam. No answer. "Is that a no?"
Kaylie Boucher, 18, said it was easier to pay attention in the classroom, though the class was empty and discussion was a little stilted between remote students and the three in the classroom.
"This is better than nothing," said Alyssa Baron, 17, in Weiss' classroom. "At least I’m not in my bed."