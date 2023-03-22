STUDENTDEBT

Amanda Luciano’s college was accused of misconduct, but because she had been steered to take a private loan instead of a federal one, she cannot get debt relief from a recent $6 billion settlement.  

 Camilla Forte/The Hechinger Report
STUDENTDEBT

The bachelor’s degree she earned from the International Academy of Design and Technology in 2008 proved worthless to Amanda Luciano (then Amanda Ward) in seeking fashion- industry jobs she had been training for.  

Last month, when more than 200,000 students who had been victims of misconduct by their colleges began getting the news that their federal student loans were canceled, Amanda Luciano felt a sense of satisfaction - and a pang of despair.

The students getting the good news had been just like her - struggling with student debt because a for-profit college had defrauded them - with one difference, a difference that hadn't seemed important until recently. When she needed money to start college, she was advised to borrow from a private lender instead of the federal government and, because of that, she's stuck with $81,000 debt.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023