Misty Wheelock 34, Claremont

During a recent semester, Misty Wheelock ended her overnight shift at Fuijfilm Dimatix in Lebanon at 7 a.m. and stayed up to be in class at River Valley from 9 a.m. until noon. Then she went home to sleep for 3½ hours before doing homework for at least an hour.

River Valley Community College

Misty Wheelock of Claremont at River Valley Community College in Claremont.
River Valley Community College

Amanda Greeley of Goffstown at River Valley Community College in Claremont this month.
River Valley Community College

Morgan Smith of White River Junction, Vt., at River Valley Community College in Claremont this month.
River Valley Community College

Kelly Smith of Northfield, Mass., at River Valley Community College in Claremont this month.
River Valley Community College

Ann Desharnais of Newport at River Valley Community College in Claremont this month.
River Valley Community College

Student Bowen Mather of Grafton listens to professor Rich Andrusiak in his mathematics class at River Valley Community College in Claremont this month.
River Valley Community College

Jill Godsoe of Merrimack at River Valley Community College in Claremont this month.
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Friday, April 07, 2023