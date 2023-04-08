Misty Wheelock 34, Claremont
During a recent semester, Misty Wheelock ended her overnight shift at Fuijfilm Dimatix in Lebanon at 7 a.m. and stayed up to be in class at River Valley from 9 a.m. until noon. Then she went home to sleep for 3½ hours before doing homework for at least an hour.
She returned to campus for another class from 6 to 8 p.m. and then headed home again. “Maybe take another 45-minute nap. Then take a shower and go to work,” Wheelock said.
“I’ve always taken fairly smaller amounts of sleep than other people, but this is to the extreme now,” Wheelock said.
This semester, she’s taking only one course — a difficult math class — to be able to concentrate on doing well. That means paying out of pocket for tuition rather than getting financial aid, as she did when taking multiple classes in the same semester.
The married mother of a 5-year old son has worked in retail and as an escort-truck driver for a mobile home company for three years. This will be her ninth year at Fuji.
After she earns her associate degree in biological science, perhaps in 2025, Wheelock wants to attend NHTI in Concord to train to become a dental hygienist.
“My goal is to try and find a job closer to home,” she said, noting her 60-mile round trip commute to Fujifilm.
Amanda Greeley
44, Goffstown
Amanda Greeley wanted to finish a journey she started more than two decades ago in Texas.
“I’ve always wanted to work in a medical lab,” Greeley said. “When I was 18, I started the program before I got married and had kids and got sidetracked, so let’s finish it.”
Last August, she started classes at River Valley, pursuing an associate degree as a medical lab technician, which she hopes to receive next year.
Greeley, a stay-at-home mom with four children ages 11 to 20, attends classes full-time and fits in homework when she can.
“It’s been a juggling act,” she said, “finding time early in the morning, late at night.”
She drives to campus once a week, 75 minutes each way.
“It’s kind of nice because I don’t have any kids with me,” Greeley said, laughing.
She chose a two-year program over a four-year one, so she can finish and go to work sooner.
She also plans to get a bachelor’s degree in medical lab technology.
Greeley is changing careers after working more than five years in IT phone support.
“It was frustrating, exhausting just helping people day in and day out and trying to help my kids and all of that, then also sitting down all day. It wasn’t good for my physical health,” she said.
She has a mix of loans and a scholarship to help pay for classes.
“We’ve been able to plan it out and save for it,” she said.
She welcomed the spread of ages among River Valley students.
“I don’t feel like an old lady here,” Greeley said.
“We’re all here with the same goal: to graduate,” she said. “It’s not as scary as I thought it would be.”
Morgan Smith
25, White River Junction, Vt.
Morgan Smith graduated from Plymouth State University with a degree in psychology and a minor in neuroscience in 2020. She applied to master’s programs in neuroscience but found the pandemic had shrunk the number of available slots.
She worked at a veterinary clinic and at a Dartmouth-Hitchcock oncology unit, which she had hoped would lead to career advancement.
“I learned a lot, but it didn’t do what I had hoped, so I went back to the veterinarian technician world” and started classes at River Valley last August.
Today, she works at the vet clinic and also waits tables at night while attending school full-time. She hopes to receive her associate’s degree as a medical lab technician next year.
“It’s hard,” she said. “I definitely had to make a lot of sacrifices, but it’s more of finding time anywhere I can.”
Smith, who makes the hour round-trip drive to campus twice a week, already has student loans from her Plymouth State days.
Affording community college is “tough for me, so that’s why I have two jobs,” said Smith, who lives with her three cats.
Kelly Smith 26, Northfield, Mass.Kelly Smith joined the Army after high school and planned to become a combat medic.
“That kind of changed,” said Smith, who left after five years with an honorable medical discharge.
“When I got out, I still knew I liked the medical field,” she said.
The Keene native is pursuing an associate degree in the radiologic technology program, from which she plans to graduate from in May.
She considered nursing, but chose radiology instead.
“You have a specific purpose and you’re not getting pulled a million different directions,” Smith said.
She has been interning at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and is confident of finding a permanent job after graduating.
“I actually have a couple offers already, so that’s nice,” she said.
Smith considered a four-year school but settled on the two-year program.
“I like to get things done and out of the way as quick as possible,” she said. “I just felt with this degree, a four-year program was really dragged out, I guess.”
Her schooling was affordable thanks to funding from a veterans readiness and employment program, which assists those with service-connected disabilities.
“I am almost getting paid to go to school,” she said. She receives enough money to cover her tuition and a portion of housing and living expenses.
Freedom from student loans will help her going forward.
“I’ll be able to buy a house sooner when I graduate. I kind of just feel like I’m financially a little step ahead,” she said. “It’s not, like, weighing on me. I don’t have all this debt that I have to worry about when I get out. I can focus on like real life.”
Ann Desharnais
38, Newport
Ann Desharnais looked after infants and toddlers at her job at a day care center.
Now, “what I’m looking for is to start my own day care,” she said.
So she contacted River Valley to find out what she needed to do.
Desharnais is getting a degree in child development to work more hands-on with children. She also is learning how to run a business through a 12-week mentoring program called Co.Starters.
“It helps people take an idea and vet the idea to see if it’s viable, instead of going right into a business and setting up the business, putting a lot of money into it,” said Maureen Znoj, associate vice president of academic and student affairs.
“It really takes the very basic steps and when they finish, it’s the baseline of a business plan,” Znoj said.
“It’s just about making sure you’re doing it the right way, so you’re not going into a lot of debt” starting a new business, she said.
To pay for school, Desharnais is using a mix of loans and scholarships.
In the mentoring class, “you learn things you never thought of,” said Desharnais, a mother of four who also is caring for her nephew.
“I didn’t think you needed so much to be able to open your own day care or running your own business or even taking care of children,” she said.
Bowen Mather
17, Grafton
Bowen Mather drives almost two hours round trip to attend his functions and modeling mathematics class.
“I’ve been home-schooled, so I needed math classes” offering precalculus concepts, Mather said.
The teen is thinking of pursuing engineering at a four-year college but hasn’t finalized his plans.
Mather is participating in the Bridge2College early college program, which allows high school students to take college classes that are transferable to other schools.
The math class he is taking gives students the option of attending in-person or on Zoom. In a recent class, four attended in person and two tuned in remotely.
All six students actually were signed into Zoom.
“They can all turn on their cameras and see each other” and can observe each other’s work on shared screens, said Rich Andrusiak, mathematics professor and department chair for mathematics and computer technology.
Being flexible helps “meet students’ needs,” he said.
For Mather, it was hard to assess which option was better.
“Being homeschooled, I don’t have much experience with a traditional classroom anyway,” he said.
Jill Godsoe
46, Merrimack
Like many others, Jill Godsoe evaluated her life in recent years.
“I did some thinking, contemplating during the pandemic about how I wanted to spend the rest of my working years, and I decided that I really wanted to move into a health care role, and physical therapy interested me,” Godsoe said.
“I found this program and I’m really happy that I made the change,” she said.
She hopes to get her associate degree as a physical therapist assistant next year. She drives three hours round trip four days a week.
Godsoe spent 16 years working at Fidelity Investments, the last two as a business analyst.
“I was just thinking about what was really important to me, and I’m really interested in health and wellness and helping people, and I thought this would be a good way to do that,” she said.
School is different now than when she attended years ago.
These days, “all of our assignments are turned in online and then our exams are online as well,” Godsoe said.
She says attending classes with students closer to her own age helps.
“There’s a good mix here. I was surprised. When I decided to come back to school, I said, ‘Oh no, I’m going to be with a bunch of recent high school graduates and I’m going to stick out like a sore thumb,’ but that’s not really the case here,” Godsoe said.