New Hampshire’s senators are joining a push for a $130 billion bill that would help schools pay for building repairs and renovations, as Manchester grapples with the choice between closing schools, and finding tens of millions of dollars to repair its aging buildings.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan joined other Democratic senators Wednesday in reintroducing a bill called the Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act, after Manchester city leaders wrote the state’s congressional delegation to ask for help funding school building costs. District leaders estimated the deferred maintenance costs total over $100 million.
“This bill will provide funding for necessary infrastructure projects that prioritize the safety of kids and faculty, like repairs and upgrades to air ventilation and water systems,” Shaheen said in a statement. “It also addresses the digital barrier that impacts many New Hampshire communities by expanding access to high-speed broadband.
Manchester is hardly alone in struggling to pay for building repairs and other school infrastructure needs. According to a 2019 report from the Government Accountability Office, more than half of America’s schools are in need of repair.
Some 36,000 schools need to repair or update their heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, according to the report, with other common problems including building roofs, indoor lighting and plumbing. One in six schools reported concerns about exposure to hazardous substances like lead and asbestos.
The report noted that in recent years, schools have prioritized security upgrades over heating and ventilation repairs.
Charter schools, the report found, also struggle to fund facility repairs, because they rely largely on irregular federal funding and private donations.
The Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act that Shaheen and Hassan signed onto this week would provide $100 billion to school districts, based on the number of children living in poverty in each district.
States would be in charge of distributing the funds, according to Hassan’s office, with priority to be given to repairs that address health and safety risks.
The bill would also restore a tax credit bond program to help fund school repairs. The bond program had been cut in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by former President Donald Trump.
“This legislation would provide urgently needed dollars to help schools address this challenge and improve the structural safety of their classrooms,” Hassan said in a statement.
Manchester and many other school districts have already made upgrades to ventilation systems, meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the air. But other repairs remain.