The organization that accredits many New England colleges and universities has raised questions about the leadership and financial viability of Magdalen College, the tiny Catholic college in Warner.
According to a statement released last week by the college and the accrediting organization, the New England Commission of Higher Education, the accreditors are concerned the college is not meeting its standards for governance, planning and financial viability. The commission made its decision at a March 5 meeting, well before a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.
Magdalen College was first accredited in 2018.
The accreditors are not concerned about the college's academics, but worry the college may lack the financial resources to graduate its entering class -- a problem that has dogged small colleges in recent years, both religious and secular.
The accrediting commission has also raised questions about the college's ability to plan for the long term, and about its administration and the board of trustees.
"We look forward to working with the commission to identify ways in which to take action on those areas of concern and anticipate returning to a normal footing following the pandemic's end," wrote interim college president Eric Buck in a statement. "Magdalen remains fully committed to her students, current and future, and to the mission of faithful Catholic higher education for years to come."
The commission made its questions public in a statement last week, but will not decide until late September if Magdalen's accreditation will be placed on probation, or if the college will remain in good standing with the commission.
Probation does not take away the college's accreditation, but serves as a warning from the commission that change is needed. Even if the college's accreditation was on probation, it would remain accredited and eligible for federal funding and student aid.