A proposal to post land acknowledgements — verbiage recognizing that certain areas once belonged to indigenous peoples — in school lobbies across Manchester has been tabled until next month.

Members of the committee on finance and facilities expressed support for the proposal, brought forth by Ward 7 school board member Chris Potter, but pushed a vote on the matter out until mid-September to allow for input from students, school staff and community members.

Thursday, August 18, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022