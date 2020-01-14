MANCHESTER - City school board members have appointed Andrew Sims as the new assistant principal at Parker-Varney Elementary School.
The appointment was announced early Tuesday.
Sims graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in 2009 with a BA in Elementary Education. He also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from SNHU.
Sims began working in the district 10 years ago as a certified instructor at Bakersville School and then Gossler Park School. He later was hired as a health teacher, shuttling between both schools, before transitioning to a 5th-grade classroom at Bakersville in 2016.
"I am honored and thrilled to become the new Assistant Principal of Parker-Varney Elementary School,” said Sims in a statement.
“I believe educators have the most important profession and that our hard work shapes a brighter future. I will work tirelessly to earn your trust, respect, and support as we collaborate to promote a shared vision of student success,” Sims told staff members at Parker-Varney on Tuesday.
Sims succeeds Michael Beaulac, who became principal at Green Acres School on January 1.
