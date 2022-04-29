Considered one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating high school seniors, six New Hampshire students have been named semifinalists in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The semifinalists include: Abhinav S. Govindaraju of Bedford High School, Ke Nicole Hu of St. Paul’s School, Akhil S. Kammila of Nashua High School South, Lilia R. Potter-Schwartz of Portsmouth High School, Annabella Wu of Londonderry High School and Vincent H. Xiao of Phillips Exeter Academy.
“These high school seniors are among a group of highly distinguished and academically-centered students who have been chosen because of their achievements both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education. “I congratulate them for their hard work and dedication throughout the past four years, and know that they will prosper at whatever comes their way. It is an honor to have such talented and devoted students in the Granite State.”
New Hampshire’s six semifinalists join an elite group of 620 semifinalists from throughout the nation who are being recognized for their outstanding achievements in academics, the arts, leadership, school and community involvement and career and technical fields; there were more than 5,000 candidates for this year’s program. The Commission on Presidential Scholars will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in mid-May.
