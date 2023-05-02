Six New Hampshire students are among an elite group of seniors chosen as semifinalists in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The semifinalists include: Sydney Buffett of Bedford High School, Aaron R. Joy of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, William Longtin of Hollis/Brookline High School, Sam McLaughlin of Spaulding High School in Rochester, Sora Shirai of Hanover High School and Kelly Zhang of Oyster River High School in Durham.

