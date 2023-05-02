Six New Hampshire students are among an elite group of seniors chosen as semifinalists in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The semifinalists include: Sydney Buffett of Bedford High School, Aaron R. Joy of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, William Longtin of Hollis/Brookline High School, Sam McLaughlin of Spaulding High School in Rochester, Sora Shirai of Hanover High School and Kelly Zhang of Oyster River High School in Durham.
“These New Hampshire seniors should be commended for their commitment to academics and their noteworthy achievements throughout the past four years and beyond. It is apparent that their talent and devotion inside and outside of the classroom will lead to many exceptional accomplishments in the years to come,” said state education commissioner Frank Edelblut in a statement. “New Hampshire is pleased to have such an outstanding cohort of students chosen for this prestigious program, and this recent honor should be celebrated.”
The Granite State’s six semifinalists join a group of 628 semifinalists from across the country being recognized for their outstanding achievements in academics, the arts, leadership, school and community involvement and career and technical fields.
More than 5,000 candidates were considered as part of this year’s program.
The Commission on Presidential Scholars will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Presidential Scholars later this month.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the list of Presidential Scholars is comprised of one young man and woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts.
In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
