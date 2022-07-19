Class size1

Kindergarten students raise their hands to answer a question last week in Kristin Adamakos’ classroom in Litchfield.

 Kimberly Houghton/Union Leader Correspondent

The number of teachers licensed in New Hampshire ticked up slightly this year, ending a decade of steep declines in the ranks of teachers.

The state Department of Education counted the number of teachers renewing their three-year licenses this year and in 2021 and 2020, and estimated that there are more than 24,357 licensed teachers in the state. That’s about 100 more licensed teachers than the state counted in the previous three-year cohort.

