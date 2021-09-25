A program pitched as a way to help students catch up from pandemic learning loss has been slow to get off the ground after the governor approved a $6 million contract with an education company earlier this year.
The New Hampshire Department of Education has set aside millions in federal funds from the federal COVID-19 stimulus bills to pay an Arizona company called Prenda to administer what it terms learning “pods” or “microschools,” groups of between five and 10 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The state budgeted for 400 students to use the program this year — but a month into the school year, the program is less than one-fifth full. School district leaders who were leaned on to offer pods to supplement regular classrooms report next to no interest from families.
“It just never materialized here,” said Dean Cascadden, superintendent of Bow and Dunbarton schools. “I’m not sure that the demand was here.”
So far, 13 “pods” are operating in New Hampshire, according to the Department of Education, with 79 children enrolled in what are essentially group homeschools.
The state pays Prenda $5,000 per student per year to use the company’s online course materials and to pay for the “guides” who work directly with students.
In the pods, students work on online lessons and group activities with the help of a “guide” who supervises them — not unlike the remote learning many child care centers offered last school year. The guides are not certified teachers or licensed child care providers.
At $5,000 per student per year, the cost of the pods to date has been less than $400,000, though the department thinks more students will eventually participate.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut proposed the program early this year as a way to combat learning loss. In April, Gov. Chris Sununu signed off on spending $6 million on the program over two years, at a cost of $5,000 per student.
The money, from the December 2020 COVID-19 stimulus bill, is supposed to be spent on helping students make up ground they lost during remote learning and other pandemic disruptions.
Any portion of the $6 million earmarked for the program unspent by September 2022 will have to be returned to the federal government.
Edelblut and Prenda have pitched the pods as a way for students to get individualized attention from caring adults in an effort to make up for the disruption of last school year.
Prenda held recruitment meetings around southern New Hampshire. Corey Owens, a Prenda spokesman, said the company has received inquiries from about 500 families and hopes more will enroll.
Of the 79 students enrolled, the New Hampshire Department of Education is not sure how many were from district schools, charter schools or private schools or were homeschooled last year.
A Prenda spokesman said there was a mix of all four, though the company does not track where students were enrolled before starting with the pods.
Expectations and reality
Over the summer, the Department of Education announced the formation of five pods in cooperation with school districts to begin teaching students this fall.
But the superintendents of those districts that agreed to start pods say the efforts fizzled, for lack of interest from parents and Prenda’s apparent difficulty in hiring.
Prenda representatives told Cascadden there was strong interest in forming “pods” in Bow and Dunbarton. So he agreed to work with the company to form pods of children whose families wanted them to learn in Prenda’s small group setting with online lessons and a guide, instead of in a classroom with a certified teacher.
Cascadden said no one has signed up.
“I’m not sure how much real interest they had.”
In Londonderry, assistant superintendent Daniel Black said Prenda also contacted the district to say families there were interested in a “pod.”
“That has not yet come to fruition,” Black said.
Cascadden said the promise of small groups might be a tough sell in a district like Bow, where class sizes are small and the student-to-teacher ratio is around 13-to-1.
“We do a pretty good job of trying to meet the needs of all our parents,” Cascadden said.
Particularly since Bow implemented a universal mask requirement for elementary and middle school students, Cascadden said, he’s not sure how much parent demand there would be for a small group setting.
Maybe parents who had been worried about their children’s safety in a mask-optional school would have preferred a pod, he said. But now that everyone in Bow schools is wearing masks, the benefit of a smaller group is less clear.
Hiring woes
The other roadblock, Cascadden said, was Prenda’s apparent difficulty in hiring a “guide.” The company advertises the job as a part-time position. Owens said pay could be as high as $30 per hour, but did not know how much a typical guide is paid.
The lack of a guide also has held up a pod planned in Haverhill, said superintendent Leslie Melanson of SAU 23. There, she said, a couple families expressed interest. But without a guide, there is no pod.
The last time Cascadden heard from Prenda was almost three weeks ago. A representative told him they were still looking for a guide.
“We’re working with the districts to find the right compassionate caring adults for the program,” said Owens, of the public relations firm working for Prenda.
“The way we left it was, if you enroll them, let us know,” Cascadden said.
He has not heard from any interested families in Bow and Dunbarton.