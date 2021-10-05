A new state law taking effect this week means that small “career” schools — like yoga teacher-training studios, small academies of computer skills and people who train others in skills from taxidermy to hypnosis — can let their certifications with the Department of Education slide.
Because of the new law, schools with annual revenues under $100,000 are no longer required to be licensed with the state Department of Education, and if they choose, no longer have to submit information about their curriculum, admissions policies, tuition or student complaint process to the state.
None of the schools now exempt from licensing receive any state or federal funds.
The Department of Education provided a list of 42 small career schools that could let their licensure expire under the new law. The schools include yoga studios’ teacher-training programs, schools of basic computer skills or training for interpreters, medical assistants, pet groomers and bartenders.
Other small schools no longer required to be licensed are one-person operations teaching skills from taxidermy to hypnosis. Nearly all of the schools are run for profit.
Many of the schools eligible to let their licenses slide train people for fields that require licensure. New Hampshire licenses or certifies taxidermists, massage therapists, midwives, tax preparers and accountants — to practice the skills learned at many of these small career schools, students would have to pass licensing exams or other requirements.
Removing the licensing requirement exempts these small schools from annual fees paid to the state, as well as paperwork requirements.
The licensing process for career schools in New Hampshire requires schools to submit documents including admissions policies, a schedule of tuition and fees, curriculum offerings and objectives, and the school’s policies for refunds, withdrawals and student complaints.
The annual license renewal form also includes reminders about state business ethics for career schools — for example, that such schools are barred from making guarantees about students’ prospects for employment, and cannot give certificates to people who have not completed course requirements.
