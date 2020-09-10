The Parker-Varney School on Manchester's West Side usually holds 470 children. On the first day of in-person school Thursday, just 22 children went in.
The nearly-empty building, the masked students and teachers and the new sanitizing rituals of this school year are all a little strange, said Parker-Varney Principal Kelly Espinola, but seeing students again was a delight.
"This is the first time children have been in the building since March 13, 2:50 p.m.," Espinola said. "I'm thrilled."
First-graders and kindergartners are the only children attending in-person classes in Manchester for now. Each class is split into two cohorts, one in school Thursdays and Fridays, the other in Mondays and Tuesdays.
Families gathered on the playground to drop off their children just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Five- and 6-year-olds toted backpacks almost as big as they were, and families brought supplies of paper towels and hand sanitizer.
Thursday was the first day of kindergarten for Tabatha Vasquez, 5. Her parents, Michael and Ines Vasquez, dropped her off at Parker-Varney with son Adriano, 8, and daughter Michelle, 3, in tow.
Kindergarten teacher Jillian Tiner called Tabatha over. Adriano gave her a hug and kissed her head before Tabatha joined her new classmates.
Adriano is a student at Parker-Varney too, but as a third-grader, he will not return to the school building yet.
"I'm not going to school. I'm studying online," Adriano said. "It's kind of fun."
In Manchester, students in second grade and above are doing all-remote learning until at least the end of the month, when district administrators will decide if it is safe to bring more children into school buildings part-time.
Michael Vasquez said Adriano has been doing well with remote learning. "He's pretty smart," Vasquez said.
Espinola said she was proud of how the staff adapted to remote learning in the spring, but said she thought they'd made some improvements since class ended in June. Teachers spent more than two weeks in training this summer, she said.
The biggest change from last spring, Espinola said, is more live teaching in Google classrooms, instead of recorded videos.
Teachers will be available between 8:45 a.m. and 2:50 p.m., many of them in their classrooms at school. But she said students will not have to be staring at their computers for six hours. There will be some live lessons, and some activities students will do by themselves, or in small groups.
If students need a teacher's help, they can get his or her attention during the school day on the Google classroom — almost like raising their hands in class, Espinola said.
Samantha Audet taught a class of 21 second- and third-graders remotely Thursday, one of the bigger classes at Parker-Varney. Audet sat in a rocking chair, with her laptop close to her face as students took turns talking into their webcams.
Class started at 8:45, a.m., just like a regular school day. Audet gave students a rundown of the day, and led them through show-and-tell.
Around 9:45 a.m., it was time for a break.
"Do you guys know how to leave this Google meet?" Audet asked. They did.
"I have a cookie," one child's voice said through Audet's laptop speakers.
"You can eat your cookie, and take a break from the screen," Audet said. "We've been on here for a very long time, getting to know each other."
Four of her students were missing Thursday morning, Audet told Espinola, but two parents had emailed to ask for help. That meant Espinola would have to contact two families, to make sure everything was OK.
Around 9:45 a.m., Megan Waligura's first-grade class took a break too. The first-graders stood up from their spaced-apart desks and stood on blue stickers on the floor, 6 feet apart. Waligura and two classroom aides showed the students how to do a "zombie walk," with their arms stretched out in front of them, as a way to keep themselves spaced apart in the hall.
Outside, students plunked down about 6 feet apart and took their masks off to eat a morning snack. Waligura reminded them not to share — a strange lesson for first-graders.
"Remember, it's just for you," she told the class. One girl had her own bottle of hand sanitizer, and Waligura reminded her not to share that either. "Remember, it's just for you."
After they finished their snack, the first-graders put their masks on without complaint, and zombie-walked back to class. Waligura gave each child a pump of hand sanitizer before they sat down, and got back to a strange first day of school.