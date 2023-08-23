Southern New Hampshire University plans to close two programs and eliminate 180 positions, including 37 New Hampshire-based employees, school officials confirmed Wednesday.
“After a comprehensive evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to wind down operations of Kenzie Academy and our Product Office,” Siobhan Lopez, assistant director of media relations at SNHU, wrote in an email. “Our focus now is caring for the impacted employees and Kenzie students during this transition. We have a dedicated team working to ensure impacted employees are cared for and have taken extra steps to provide the support they need. Those measures include extending paid administrative leave and severance packages, and expanding our typical benefit payout period, as well as other personal and professional support.”
SNHU plans to teach out its current Kenzie programs and support all currently enrolled students to completion, Lopez said in an email.
SNHU acquired Kenzie Academy, an Indiana-based national leader in online technology training offering high-quality programs in software engineering, in 2021.
Described in promotional literature as a “coding bootcamp,” its online programs include software engineering, user experience (UX) design, cybersecurity, and web development.
SNHU employs more than 5,000 and has total assets of $1.4 billion, according to tax documents. Enrollment comes in around 185,000 — roughly 2,800 or so attending in-person classes at the Manchester-Hooksett campus, with another 182,000 attending online.
Lopez said SNHU “continues to grow,” and has the “right teams and programs in place to support all students and to continue planning for the future.”
“These decisions are isolated to two areas and are not a signal about the health of SNHU,” wrote Lopez. “We will continue to innovate and launch new initiatives and will incorporate our learning into the ways we move forward.”
