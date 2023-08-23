SNHU
Southern New Hampshire University

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Southern New Hampshire University plans to close two programs and eliminate 180 positions, including 37 New Hampshire-based employees, school officials confirmed Wednesday.

“After a comprehensive evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to wind down operations of Kenzie Academy and our Product Office,” Siobhan Lopez, assistant director of media relations at SNHU, wrote in an email. “Our focus now is caring for the impacted employees and Kenzie students during this transition. We have a dedicated team working to ensure impacted employees are cared for and have taken extra steps to provide the support they need. Those measures include extending paid administrative leave and severance packages, and expanding our typical benefit payout period, as well as other personal and professional support.”

