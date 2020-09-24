An executive vice president of Southern New Hampshire University is leaving his position, a university spokeswoman confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Wil Zemp is stepping down from the university leadership after six years at Southern New Hampshire University, where he has been serving as the executive vice president for educational and business transformation.
In a statement Thursday, SNHU President Paul LeBlanc said Zemp will have a lasting impact through his work on the innovation center and the university's strategic plan.
"Wil has risen to every challenge and brought his very best to our students, faculty, and staff," LeBlanc said. "Wil is brave, selfless, and generous, and we have been lucky to have him as part of the SNHU community. We wish him all the best and know there will always be a place for him at SNHU.”
Lauren Keane, a spokeswoman for the university, said there is no timeline to replace Zemp.