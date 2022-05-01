The Queen City was alive with caps and gowns this weekend, as Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) graduates from the Class of 2022 walked across the stage at the SNHU Arena and celebrated the completion of their degrees.
This weekend’s four commencement ceremonies, spread across two days — Saturday and Sunday — marked the first spring graduation SNHU has held in person since 2019.
Over the course of the weekend, approximately 4,000 graduates attended ceremonies in person, out of more than 15,000 eligible graduates representing 46 countries and 50 U.S. states.
Of those, more than 1,600 were military-affiliated learners, and nearly 1,100 health care degrees and more than 400 nursing degrees were handed out.
“This is the best day of the year, the day we get to celebrate your accomplishment,” said SNHU President Paul LeBlanc. “It’s always the best day of the year but this one’s special because the graduates here have endured and persevered and showed amazing resiliency in a time like no other in our lifetimes — in a time of a pandemic and all that came with it.”
“Not only are we graduating, let’s talk about the fact that we made it through a global pandemic, I think that’s pretty incredible,” said Riley Sood, an international student from Nova Scotia.
“We have shown that no hurdle is too high and through this obstacle, we have united and persevered to achieve the unimaginable,” Sood said.
Among those receiving diplomas was Sam Caswell, 25, of Bedford, who has a rare genetic condition known as Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS). Diagnosed as a baby, doctors didn’t think he would live past age 10.
After undergoing 38 surgeries and relearning how to walk, talk and read in 2020, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication with a dream of becoming a motivational speaker.
Tarah Theis, 36, served five years in the United States Marine Corps.
Across several military moves and the birth of her three children, Theis attempted to go back to school multiple times.
A few months into her latest attempt, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and she decided continuing with her studies would be the distraction she needed.
Continuing classes through chemotherapy, radiation and multiple surgeries, Theis credits the support and encouragement of her adviser and professors with helping her cross the finish line to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Communication diploma.
