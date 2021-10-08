Southern New Hampshire University's "esports" teams, squads of competitive video gamers, celebrated the official opening of the school's esports arena on Friday afternoon, marking the opening of a space dedicated to the college's growing esports program.
The college's new esports arena, situated in the garden level of a student center, looks like a souped-up computer lab. Banks of whirring gaming computers occupy the floor, with a booth used to stream broadcasts in the corner, a table for commentators, and room for people to watch the competition and cheer on the home team.
The esports team is part of SNHU's athletic department, explained Tim Fowler, the university's director of esports. Students are recruited or try out for the varsity team, he said, and can win scholarships. The university's program is run in partnership with the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), the national governing body that sets eligibility standards for university-level esports.
Southern New Hampshire University's team now has 43 players, competing in five games against other college esports teams, which play from their own campuses rather than traveling to SNHU.
Esports can feel like a lonely pursuit, but Fowler and the team were excited about the opportunity to play together.
"It's so cool seeing it filled with people," Stevie Carter, a sophomore on the esports team from Dennisport, Mass., said at the opening. "It's insane finally getting to see it open."
Varsity esports teams will practice and compete in the new arena, as will the university's 100-person gaming club. More casual gamers are welcome too, said Fowler -- the room is meant to be a place of community, as well as competition.
A space to practice and play together is key to building a more cohesive team, Fowler said. Before the arena existed, players would log on from their computers from their dorms or off-campus homes, relying on online tools to communicate with each other, working through plays and cheering each other on.
Sultan Akhter, now the team's operations manager, said he is excited for the current esports team to have this opportunity to gather and play together, which Akhter did not have when he was a student and esports player.
Having a space for everyone to gather in-person is a game-changed for the team, Fowler said -- as is the very fast internet connection available to players in the arena.
"You need communication, you need trust," Fowler said of team video game play. In that respect, having a space for the esports team to call their own has been a game-changer, he said.
"Building that team chemistry, and becoming good friends, has been amazing."